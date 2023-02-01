John W. Ray: Historical myths

“Fables should be taught as fables, myths as myths, and miracles as poetic fantasies. To teach superstitions as truths is a most terrible thing. The child’s mind accepts and believes them, and only through great pain and perhaps tragedy can he be in after years relieved of them.”

— Hypatia, a prominent medieval philosopher who was tortured and murdered by Christians

Some historical myths are just pure legend, such as the story of Paul Bunyan. Some historical myths are benign but false, such as George Washington never telling a lie and the existence of the tooth fairy or the Easter bunny. Some historical myths are factually inaccurate but harmless, such as Betsy Ross designing the American flag.

But some American historical myths are false, pernicious and evil — such as myths surrounding slavery, myths promoting nativism and racism in America and the displacement and genocide against Native Americans, or that the U.S. is a tolerant Christian nation.

The historical truth is that the U.S. has been intolerant toward Asians, Hispanics, Native Americans, Black Americans and just about any group other than white males. These pernicious myths have had evil consequences. These myths are still with us today in the form of the Great Replacement Theory, Christian Nationalism and attacks on Critical Race Theory because it makes us “feel bad.”

A myth is a traditional narrative based on a belief, usually not literally true, that explains and justifies phenomena and behavior. Myths are public fantasies. Myths are powerful motivators, particularly for the ignorant.

Myths can become a substitute for thinking. Fanatics are marked more by zeal than reason and become victims of their own pernicious myths, which are dangerous for a community.

Great Replacement Theory

This factually incorrect racist/ethnocentric “theory,” which has been the basis of violence in the United States (as well as in Europe and New Zealand) maintains that there is a Jewish/liberal plot to replace superior white Christians in the United States by inferior non-whites, thereby ruining America. Replacement theory is influential today and infects and debilitates our political system with the diseases of racism and ethnocentrism. Some 65% of Republicans, 15% of Democrats and one-third of all Americans embrace this replacement theory, according to NORC at the University of Chicago.

Christian Nationalism

White Christian Nationalism falsely holds that the U.S. is a Christian nation, that Christianity defines what it means to be a true American, and that our laws should be based on Christian dogma. It is very similar to sharia law in Muslim countries. White Christian Nationalism’s orthodoxy is authoritarian, exclusive and intolerant of dissent. Religion can be used to justify any fanaticism. Religion can and has been weaponized to promote bigotry.

“Time and again we see leaders and members of religions incite aggression, fanaticism, hate, and xenophobia - even inspire and legitimate violent and bloody conflicts,” said Hans Kung, a Swiss Catholic theologian.

Critical Race Theory

Critical Race Theory calls for honesty in teaching about racism in American history. It does not universally condemn America as evil, as critics falsely charge, nor does it uncritically praise everything American. It calls for honesty in assessing the good and the bad in American history, the reality as opposed to the myth. Slavery was real and brutal; Native Americans were wiped out; Asians have been maltreated; and Hispanics have been marginalized. Critical Race Theory points out the truth of the dark side of American history and should make us “feel bad” about how different races and ethnic groups have been subjected to unspeakable degradation. Racism has not disappeared from America and will never be mitigated until we face what we have done and are currently doing to different races, creeds, ethnic groups and genders. Critical Race Theory holds us accountable for our national “sins.”

“People who shut their eyes to reality simply invite their own destruction, and anyone who insists on remaining in a state of innocence long after that innocence is dead turns himself into a monster,” author James Baldwin said.

The pernicious and potent myths behind the Great Replacement Theory, White Christian Nationalism and the idea that Critical Race Theory is an evil conspiracy against white people still infect our political process. Too many on both state and national levels subscribe to them. These myths are a canker on the nation, and we must have them out.