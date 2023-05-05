In his classic, "The Republic," Plato used the Myth of the Charioteer to describe a just state as one where reason controls policy. If reason was missing, chaos ensued. In Montana’s government, as in many parts of the nation, reason is not in control, and the dark forces of our nature reign.

The discussion of freedom, which has been debased to mean doing anything you want unless you are a minority, illustrates the scarcity of reason in our politics.

Throughout history, rational people have recognized that the concept of freedom entails limits because freedom without the constraint of reason leads to tumult and oppression and fails to consider our action’s effect on others. The ethical exercise of freedom must consider the effect of one’s actions on others.

Yet, freedom is now defined in Montana as the right of some to possess unlimited freedom while for others it is limited. Republicans silenced Repr. Zooey Zephyr for what they call insurrectionist speech while winking at the real, palpable insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. Gun owners' freedom is unchecked while women are denied the right to control their own bodies. Controversial books are banned and uncomfortable topics, like racial oppression, are off-limits. If the discussion of climate change is uncomfortable and you believe business should be free to pollute, simply deny climate change’s existential threat, even though it is based in fact, and try to prohibit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality from considering climate change in their rule making. Freedom today means if I want to do it, it is OK; if you want to exercise your freedom and you are a minority or advocate an unpopular opinion, NO. When this belief in limitless freedom gets married to political power, oppression and bigotry prevail.

Under our governmental system, free speech, even when disagreeable or provocative, is a precious political right. Free speech is essential to self-fulfillment in that it affirms the dignity of each individual, it helps enlighten political deliberation by looking at all sides and challenging the opinions of others, it promotes diversity and creativity of thought, and it is a check on tyranny. But free speech cannot just be for some, i.e. the ones we like and denied to those with whom we disagree. Free speech must be respected for all. It cannot be free speech for some but censure for others. Free speech “serves its high purpose by inviting dispute; inducing a condition of unrest, creating dissatisfaction and stirring people to anger,” said Justice William O. Douglas.

No one person is infallible, and it is wanton hubris to claim infallibility. Free speech is a check on that hubris. But it must be based on respect for all and respect for unpopular opinions even when it is expressed robustly as long as it does not intend violence.

Freedom unchecked by reason leads to harassment, hate speech, threats, violence — all of which have no place in democratic deliberation. Unchecked freedom unleashes the dark forces of human nature. Unchecked by facts and reason, freedom becomes license to do whatever you want to do.

Unlimited freedom is inimical to the state’s basic purpose: to regulate the conduct of others so as to produce an orderly and just society that promotes the common good. Anarchism’s philosophy underlies most Republicans’ duplicitous claims that we don’t need government, government is evil, and we can let society and marketplace regulate behavior. But if we want to control women, racial/ethnic/gender minorities, dissenters and dissidents, government can exercise draconian control. This view guarantees that the general welfare will be neglected, that selfishness will reign supreme and that we will witness unlimited regimentation. When freedom is not based on reason and facts but feeling and biases, we have our modern-day inquisition.

Espousing limitless freedom leads to actions to disenfranchise large groups of people, to mandate a restrictive fundamentalist religious dogma as public policy, to deny facts, to rely on emotion not reason thus ensuring the dysfunctionality of the political community.

There is a supposed moral center to American, a soul so to speak. Unchecked, irrational freedom corrupts that soul.

Today, “knowledge, right principles, true thoughts are not at their post; and the place lies open to the assault of false notions. Anarchy poses as freedom,” as Plato said.