Butte has an out-of-control epidemic — fentanyl use, which gets worse daily. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. This epidemic harms and can kill users as well as negatively impacting their families and the community at large in areas such as increased crime, lowered productivity, poverty and stressing the health care system, which makes it a public problem calling for a community response. Fentanyl use is primarily a teenage/young adult phenomenon. While blaming the user is a simplistic approach, the drug addiction problem reflects wider systemic problems in society, demanding collective action

Recently, I have had extensive conversations with my students at Montana Tech, most of whom are entering freshmen, about why they think teenagers use fentanyl. (Their observations are born out by peer reviewed research data.) The students gave the following reasons:

1. Dulling the pain of their personal lives.

2. Peer pressure.

3. The lure of the forbidden and dangerous.

4. The drug’s ready availability.

5. The example parents set in substance abuse themselves and failure to supervise their children.

Any successful drug intervention community response must first focus on who is using and why. If there is a rush to solutions without fully understanding the problem, the solutions will fail.

More than adults, teenagers rely on the part of the brain called the amygdala when deliberating and making decisions. This is the part of the brain where emotions, impulses, aggression and instinctive behavior dominate. This is not the part of the brain that performs reasoned information-based decision-making. It should come as no surprise that studies in the United States by the Department of Justice and internationally by the European Union and the UN have found that mass advertising/dissemination campaigns miss this part of the brain and so have little effect on drug use. What works is peer-on-peer counseling and parental involvement with their children.

So far, I have concentrated on the individual variables associated with drug use but systemic problems in society are major causal factors. In particular, poverty, homelessness and untreated mental illness are major systemic causes of addition. Poverty is a major culprit in that the poor are more likely to be homeless, to suffer from untreated mental illness, have lower access to health care, often come more from dysfunctional families and more easily succumb to peer pressure than the non-poor. No communitywide intervention program that neglects these systemic variables, particularly poverty, will be successful.

Unfortunately, in Montana, the current nefarious political regime wants to cut aid to the poor and homeless, aid for mental health, education and counselling funds and access to health care in general. At the start of the anti-fentanyl campaign in Butte, our governor, along with his coalition of the gullible and the guileful, hypocritically decried the fentanyl problem but has in reality done nothing to make it better and is making it worse by advocating cutting needed services.

Obviously, an overall drug abuse prevention strategy must address both supply and demand, but given how cheap illegal drugs are to produce and the various sources of these drugs, reducing the supply is difficult and will never totally fix the problem.

Any campaign to combat fentanyl, as well as other illegal drugs, must take into account who is most likely to use the drug as well as the causes for taking the drug. Any other approach will be shallow. Mass campaigns waste needed resources.

The most effective means nationally have been a combination of targeted intervention, peer counselling, parental education, supervision and involvement, and available and affordable mental health care. Of course, until the systematic scourge of poverty and lack of access to health care are addressed, progress will be difficult. The Butte Substance Use Disorder Plan must be implemented fully which is not being done at present.

Butte is lucky to have organizations that are effective in addressing the systemic variables of addiction: Action Inc., 4-Cs, Southwest Community Health Center, St. James, Montana Chemical Dependency Center, Affordable Housing Network, Butte Native Wellness Center and the Butte Health Department to name a few. Their efforts must be supported. The fentanyl crisis demands collective action to mitigate a collective problem.