John W. Ray: Education is a great antidote to ignorance

“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, it expects what never was and never will be.” Thomas Jefferson

From within, America’s democracy is in danger. Respected international measurements of U.S. democracy show American democracy’s decline with large portions of the electorate embracing authoritarian themes and appeals. Signs of this decline are with us daily. Republicans charge Democrats with eating babies and practicing child sacrifice. Opponents are called pedophiles who want to abort babies after birth. Liberals are Satanists and anti-God. As ludicrous as these charges are they gain traction among the illiterate. Great Replacement Theory that argues that, largely under Jewish direction, white Europeans are being replaced by inferior races is widely accepted. In Montana, there is a move to introduce bills in the next legislative session to allow Montana to declare null and void federal law — nullification and interposition from the 1830s. Recently, Montana’s governor visited Butte to congratulate the community on its efforts combating Fentanyl but soon digressed into a partisan, racially tinged diatribe blaming Mexicans for our drug crisis when the truth is that Fentanyl also comes from within the U.S., India, China, and Canada.

These idiocies gain credibility within populations that are increasingly politically illiterate. Education is a great antidote to this ignorance. The majority of right-wing supporters in this country are poorly educated. The poorly educated tend to be uninformed and unknowledgeable about social and economic issues. Their participation in based on fear, prejudice and anger.

The authoritarian personality is characterized by a blind allegiance to the conventional coupled with a vehement dislike of change and non-conformity. This compulsive orthodoxy manifests itself by an uncritical allegiance to the leader and regards any criticism of the leader or group as treason that must be violently suppressed. If you oppose us, you are the enemy and must be destroyed. Our friends can do no wrong. We are impervious to contrary data or reasoning. Civility is cowardly. Tolerance is not tolerated. Diversity is diabolic.

Such personality traits, based in ignorance and illiteracy, are inimical to democracy. They can be corrected through education as study after study indicates that more education decreases authoritarian tendencies and increases embracing of democratic values. If one does not understand the political process, how can one cherish its values or meaningfully participate as citizens. No wonder authoritarians do not support public education; the last thing they want is an educated, questioning, data driven citizenry. Authoritarians throughout history have eschewed education. During the Middle Ages and continuing today some churches want to control knowledge and learning lest the common folk question their authority and learn to think for themselves. (Could this be a reason why authoritarians today are so supportive of religious and charter schools?) There is a direct correlation between religiosity and authoritarianism. The autocrat hates free democratizing education.

If we support democracy, we must support and fully fund public schools. We must work to ameliorate the systemic, society-wide conditions that compromise education in our country such as poverty and racism. Parents have a duty to fully participate in their child’s education and demand accountability and performance. Butte has an excessively high poverty rate which, among other harms, negatively affects education. How can students learn if they are hungry, homeless or ill-housed and living in an unstable or violent environment? How can students learn if they have succumbed to substance abuse as early as the third grade?

We must demand officials support strong public schools. Luckily, in Montana one of our senators, Jon Tester, is a strong supporter of public education. Where are the others? Unfortunately, given the debased nature of our political campaigns, which are supposed to educate the electorate, it is hard for voters to tell where the candidates stand on issues related to education, let alone anything else. For example, the current race for Montana’s Western District Congressional seat is a travesty with the candidates trying to outdo themselves, not in discussing the issues, but in casting aspersions on their opponent — crook, friend of rapists, etc. No wonder we have lost trust in government. “A high-quality public education can stabilize communities and democracies. It can combat the kind of fear and despair that evolves into hatred.” Randi Weingarten—AFT