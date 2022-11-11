John W. Ray: Democracy lost

Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself. There was never a democracy that did not commit suicide.”– John Adams

Democracy was on the ballot last election: Did democracy win or lose? American democracy is on life-support.

While voting is probably the most important manifestation of democracy in action and the mid-term elections went smoothly, a vote is the result of a choice of a particular outcome. If the choice is good, the vote will be good; if the choice is bad that vote will be bad. Just voting is not enough; voters must choose wisely and too frequently don’t.

A good political choice must begin with a deliberately critical/rational analysis of accurate data and a concern for promoting the common good. Good deliberation does not come from passion, prejudice or hatred. Good data is not found on social media that creates for its consumers automatic validation. A good decision can be rationally justified to others using some public not private arguments.

Just as when playing a game, we are bound by the rules of the game as to conduct and outcome of the game, by participating in politics through voting, we agree to be bound by the rules of voting and the outcome. Too many deny the fairness of this democratic bedrock and refuse to abide by the rules.

Because too frequently numerous voters do not feel threatened or fearful of losing something they don’t understand, democracy lost in this election. Far too many citizens didn’t feel that democracy was important enough to be the basis of their vote in the last election.

Studies show that there is dwindling knowledge or appreciation of the philosophy, processes and institutions of American democracy. To numerous voters, saying that democracy is at stake means nothing. A large number of voters derive their political information from social media where the ignorant speak to the ignorant on matters on which they are ignorant. Being misinformed and lacking the ability or skill to think rationally, they abdicate their freedom to the strong personality who tells them what to do, whom to hate and how to express their planted opinions. This political ignorance is inimical to sound democratic decision making but describes too many voters.

Countless voters have no appreciation of something called democracy except as the absence of any restraint. So how can democracy positively motivate on the ballot? Such a voter cannot hope to direct the state in a positive, fact-based rational direction to promote the common good. Such an individual will runaway from such responsibility and duty to embrace whatever simplistic explanations that come along. Innumerable voters fit the description of a Spanish cleric who said: “Far be it from us the dangerous novelty of thinking.”

Democracy also lost in that candidates in both parties seemed more concerned about gaining or holding on to power than their integrity.

Democracy again lost in that the institutions of democratic government in the United States depend on the ability to compromise and put aside partisan differences for the common good. That will not happen on either a Montana or national level as too many regard compromise as evil. Without compromise, American democracy fails.

Not all the fault rests with voters. Election campaigns, which are supposed to advance voter education, do just the opposite. On both sides, Democrat and Republican, election campaigns are debased exercises in personal vindictive and appeal to prejudice and passion.

We must return to the first principles of American government; to civility; to listening; to empathy. The Founders believed that human nature was flawed and prone to commit errors. We need our government institutions to compensate for the inadequacies of human nature. Our institutions depend on rules of operation but we no longer understand or abide by the rules of government. We can get back our democracy if we reassert our commitment to following the rules. To do this, people must first understand the rules and secondly, pledge to adhere to them in voting.

“Democracy destroys itself because it abuses its right to freedom and equality. Because it teaches its citizens to consider audacity as a right, lawlessness as a freedom, abrasive speech as equality, and anarchy as progress.” Isocrates