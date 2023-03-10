Americans believe that the state exists to promote the common good and that government institutions are the primary means of achieving the general welfare. As American citizens, we have a civic bond with each other that produces common interests and concerns that can only be addressed by institutions such as the state. The philosopher John Locke, whose thought is the basis of our Constitution and Declaration of Independence, said that the power of the state should “be directed to no other end, but the peace, safety, and public good of the people.”

The state, not individual or private interests, is the only institution to promote collective activities and provide public goods while regulating conflict and dealing with the negative consequences of individual action. Being a good citizen requires making personal sacrifices, such as military service in time of war and paying taxes, for the public good. If the sole basis for action was self-interest, the public welfare would never be achieved.

There are two conceptions of the common good: (1) Communal, which are interests citizens have in common such as national security which require communal burden sharing and (2) Deliberative, which involves equitably protecting the rights of groups in society such as those based on race, ethnic background, sexual orientation and socio-economic status. The American government exists to promote and protect both communal and distributive aspects of the common good.

Basic to the idea of the common good is the promotion of social justice meaning that the dignity, rights and freedoms of all citizens must be respected while pursuing these common interests. (Only the institutions of the state can promote social justice which can only be achieved through collective action.) Because we are by nature political/social beings, not isolated individuals, it is only with a well-functioning state that we can achieve the public good of protection, order and justice. Aristotle defined the just state as one that acted for the benefit of all. True freedom is only possible in such a community.

Achieving the public good demands an active citizenry willing to put aside private concerns to pursue the common interest. As citizens, we make decisions for the common good and the common good should be the focus of our deliberations. Only through promoting the general welfare can freedom, individualism and self-government be achieved. The Catholic Church’s Second Vatican Council said: “The common good is the sum of those conditions of social life which allow social groups and their individual members relatively thorough and ready access to their own fulfillment.”

What does all of this have to do with current politics in the United States and in Montana?

The current political activities on the part, particularly of the Republican party and some Democrats, are contrary to the promotion of the common good—the basic purpose of the state. Their emphasis on unnecessarily regulating an individual’s private behavior thwarts the achievement of the common good. Much of their proposed legislation seeks to substitute individual private, ideological/religious prejudices for the common good in the vain hope that the private sector will promote the common good. History shows this to be false. The emphasis on the cutting of regulations simply because they regulate individual behavior and eliminating taxes means that the state will not have the means of providing for the general welfare in many areas such as health care, aid to the poor, education, environmental protections, etc. Much legislation seeks to impose a fundamentalist, evangelical Christianity on the nation which is also contrary to the general welfare. These religious/ideological fanatics are intolerant and deny the human dignity of those who do not share their beliefs, subverting the general good. The concepts of social equity, social justice and concern for others is absent from their deliberations. Their positions are based on a denial of the social bonds citizens possess that hold the country together. Their views negate both the communal and deliberative view of the common good. Their views are more akin to authoritarianism or even totalitarianism than democracy.

The bedrock of our limited government is that the state has no right regulating the private actions of individuals unless these actions have harmful public consequences. The Republican party ignores this fundamental limited-government principle.