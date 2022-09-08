John W. Ray: Can mathematical reasoning repair our broken political system?

Mathematics and politics seem totally divergent and disparate. When we think of mathematics, the adjectives logical, certain, precise, dispassionate and trustworthy come to mind. These adjectives do not apply to our dysfunctional politics. Yet, I would argue that a close consideration of mathematical reasoning could inform our politics and provide a way out of our public policy-making morass. The connection between politics and mathematics is not as strange as it seems in that, for example, both Jefferson and Lincoln were greatly influenced by Euclid in their effort to construct a functional political community. Plato and Aristotle argued that leaders should practice mathematical reasoning.

How can applying mathematical reasoning to political debates help mend our broken political system?

If there is one area of study that is totally non-political and non-ideological, it is the area of mathematics. Mathematics is the search for patterns and applies a rigorous deductive method from axiomatic assumptions. An axiom is a self-evident truth that supports inferences and arguments.

Now what do axiomatic assumptions have to do with modern political discourse on public issues, which is devoid of mathematical reasoning? There is a connection which warrants investigation. All political contentions regarding issues such as abortion, immigration, health care, etc. imply, even though not usually specifically articulated, axiomatic assumptions from which the substance of these arguments is derived. Like any axiom, political axioms can be logically tested in order to ascertain whether these axioms are adequate to support the political arguments that follow.

So, what principles of mathematical reasoning would be most useful to recall today to mend our broken politics?

Mathematical reasoning is based on explicit assumptions. These assumptions must be tested or the whole argument/proof that follows will be false. In our political discourse today, political arguments rest on assumptions. We should ask are these assumptions true? Are they reasonable? Are they supported by evidence? Are there any logical fallacies in the proponent’s argument? Are the assumptions consistent with each other? For example, the argument that the 2020 election was stolen and that there is widespread voter fraud should be tested using the mathematical approach which is logical, critical, precise and methodical. Relying on emotional hyperbole will yield no productive results. Simply following what some autocratic leader tells us to do is unsound. We must constantly ask the question why.

Much of the vitriol in today’s political discourse is due to the fact that people are starting from different assumptions. In mathematics, different assumptions lead to different outcomes. For example, both Euclidian and Non-Euclidian geometry logically reach different outcomes because they are based on different assumptions. We need to think rigorously about the assumptions underlying our political discourse.

Assumptions tell us what to believe and whom to trust. Assumptions tell us what others are saying. But if undiscussed and untested the slavish adherence to assumptions destroys legitimate communication.

Another mathematical value that can improve our political discourse is the dispassionate and secular search for the truth. Nothing should a priori be dogmatically accepted or rejected for political discussion. Dogma should not dictate policy. Just as there is not a Christian algebra or Catholic calculus, religion should be separated from politics.

I am not naive enough to believe that there is an exact correspondence between mathematical reasoning and political reasoning. Math deals in certainty derived from logical necessity based on axioms. In politics, good public policy exists in the realm of the probable and the contingent and is created through discourse. Just as in the past, it was deemed necessary for rulers to be schooled in math, today we should incorporate the basic principles and processes of mathematical reasoning into our political discussions in order to improve the quality of those discussions.

What to do? We need to make our assumptions and those of the persons with whom we disagree explicit and critically examine them. We need to listen to the other person. We need to practice civility—once we attack the other and accuse the other of perfidy, common ground cannot be found.

“The really inspiring reflection suggested by the history of mathematics is the unity of thought and interest among men of so many epochs, so many nations, and so many races.” Alfred North Whitehead