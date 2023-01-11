John W. Ray: Butte is safer as a result of Superfund cleanup

As a new year begins, it is a good time to take stock of where we are in terms of Superfund. Given the public health and economic implications of the Superfund cleanup of Butte, where does Superfund stand now?

Butte residents, particularly parents, are concerned whether or not the places where they live are safe from the threats posed by heavy metal contamination. Is Superfund a drag on economic development? Is environmental justice being promoted? Is cleanup progress occurring?

The simple answer to these questions is positive. Butte is safer as a result of Superfund cleanup. Productive end land use is an integral part of the cleanups. Environmental justice is being promoted.

Schools, non-residential day care centers, residences, parks and playgrounds1. In general, because the current levels of contamination are less than harmful, schools, parks, non-residential day care centers and playgrounds see little threat from heavy metals contamination.

2. The safety of these areas has been established because extensive testing/sampling using conservative and comprehensive approaches have been used on residences, schools, non-residential day care centers, parks and playgrounds and show these places have low levels of contamination.

3. The remediation action levels for these areas upon which cleanup is based are conservative in that they call for cleanup to residential levels, which is the strictest cleanup standard rather than the more permissive level of recreational use. Children do not live in schools, parks and playgrounds, so using a residential standard is particularly protective.

4. Butte’s nationally recognized Residential Metals Abatement Program (RMAP) has been expanded to include schools, parks, non-residential day care centers and playgrounds. Those areas that do show excessive contamination, although few in number, have been or soon will be cleaned up. Particular attention is paid to the health risks for children. In those rare cases where contamination is found throughout a park or playground, the entire park or playground has been remediated, up to and including new topsoil for the whole area. Given that most of the schools, non-residential day care centers, parks and playgrounds are in low-income areas of Butte, there is an environmental justice need that has been recognized and addressed by using very protective action levels for cleanup. Recently, the RMAP program has been expanded to cover all of Butte.

5. To date the following has been accomplished by RMAP:

a. All schools and non-residential day care centers have been sampled.

b. Thirty-seven parks and playgrounds have been sampled. All parks and playgrounds will be sampled by 2024.Residential day care sampling has begun and will be completed by 2024

c. There are approximately 3,600 residences within uptown Butte. Soil sampling has been conducted at 2,711 residences, and attic sampling has been conducted at 1,420 residences. 546 soil abatements have been completed. 698 attics abatements have been completed. 60 interior dust abatements have been completed. 150 lead-based paint abatements have been completed. All lead-based paint abatements included indoor dust abatements as well. Those areas needing remediation either have been or soon will be cleaned up.

Environmental justiceIn addition to health considerations, great progress has been made in incorporating environmental justice concerns into the cleanup. Every operable unit in Butte now has a fully developed environmental justice action plan that is being implemented. Also, environmental justice issues have been incorporated into the development of site-specific action levels.

Economic developmentLand reuse options are now fully integrated into Superfund remediation in Butte. Brownfields, the Superfund Redevelopment Initiative and Superfund Land Revitalization Initiative are being integrated into cleanups. Action levels are developed and modified taking into consideration future productive land uses. There are numerous examples in Butte of the partnership between the EPA, Montana Department of Environmental Quality, local government and Atlantic-Richfield that have promoted economic growth and productive end land uses under the auspices of Superfund.

Even given the progress, citizens must remain aware, involved and vocal in holding agencies accountable. But when you consider the above, we can see that tremendous progress has been made in promoting public health, environmental justice and productive end land uses of Superfund sites. The tired old complaints that Butte has received an inferior and lousy cleanup are specious. Superfund has made Butte a much safer place to live, work and recreate.