John W. Ray: Butte has a major educational problem

The Montana Office of Public Instruction (MOPI) recently released Montana School rankings. Data on Butte schools was shockingly bad. Butte schools are not doing very well. The causes are unclear but the data-based results are undeniable. All must be concerned because almost every problem in our community is linked to poor educational performance. We also have a moral debt to our students to provide a quality educational experience.

We are all concerned about Butte’s illegal drug use epidemic. According to JAMA, there is a direct correlation between low educational achievement and teen drug use. According to the CDC, higher educational achievement leads to less drug use. Overall, poor educational performance leads to bad health, poverty, unemployment/underemployment, increased depression and psychological problems. Poor educational performance afflicts the local economy and increases community inequality. Politically, poor educational levels lead to an inability to make smart political decisions, greater tendency to support authoritarian leaders, radicalization, intolerance/bigotry and embracing absurd conspiracy theories, all of which are abundantly evident today.

Well, how problematic are Butte schools?

The latest numbers from the MOPI ESSA report indicate that 76% of Butte High students are below proficient in math; 50% below proficient in reading and 72% below proficient in science. Butte elementary students are 69% below proficient in math; 57% below proficiency in reading and science is unreported.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Butte High School is in the bottom 25% in science, and below 50% in math and reading. According to the AP Index and 1B Exams, Butte’s pass rate for advanced placement is 38%. Butte High has a college readiness index of 38%. Only 26% of Butte High seniors are deemed college ready. Reading is the bottom 29% of Montana. Science is the bottom 32% while only 22% are science proficient.

According to the Public-School Reviews (2018 and 2019—before the pandemic), citing statistics from the National Center for Education Statistics and MOPI, Butte High School is in the bottom 50% overall in testing, the bottom 31% in math proficiency and the bottom 50% in reading proficiency. In 2022, Butte High School was in the bottom 31% in math and bottom 50% overall as well as in reading. Butte High ranked #523 out of 715 Montana High Schools.

Schools like Kennedy and Emerson are below the state average for math and English. Kennedy’s test scores overall are below the state average. (Great Schools. Org) East Middle School is in the bottom 50% overall for Montana and the bottom 34% in Math. At West Elementary, students were in the bottom 34% in math and in the bottom 50% overall.

Information on Butte Catholic Schools is hard to obtain but Butte Central’s ACT average is 21.6% which is below the average of 24 for Butte High School.

Although there is some statistical variation between studies, the picture is clear. Butte has a major educational problem.

What are the causes of this situation? Certainly, Butte has dedicated administrators and teachers. The teacher’s union is committed to academic excellence and the preponderance of studies indicate that unions either have no negative effect on student performance or actually enhance student performance. We need to determine the causes of Butte’s poor performance. We need to collectively, as a community, address these causes.

I am not attributing blame. Poverty plays a major role—schools in poorer parts of Butte perform worse than schools in the more affluent areas. Home life dysfunctionality is a critical educational obstruction. Lack of funding is a major factor. School bullying continues. The pressure to inflate graduation numbers contributes. Substance abuse is both a cause and effect of poor educational performance. Poor physical and mental health harms educational outcomes. Clearly, we have a major problem which should not be ignored and which creates and exacerbates a myriad of other social and economic problems.

These are our schools. We must not succumb to the societal problem today of denying facts and attacking the messenger and not the message. Not in an accusatory spirit but in a spirit of mutual respect and shared problem solving, we all need to get involved to find a solution. “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.” Helen Keller