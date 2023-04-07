We fight in honorable fashion for the good of mankind; fearless of the future; unheeding of our individual fates; with unflinching hearts and undimmed eyes; we stand at Armageddon and we battle for the Lord. Theodore Roosevelt

Armageddon, referenced in the Book of Revelation, is the place where the final and conclusive battle between good and evil will take place. The apocalyptic struggles between good and evil portrayed in Revelation lends itself well to the apocalyptic political rhetoric which we see in abundance today. Such rhetoric corrodes American democracy.

Using apocalyptic political rhetoric is not new but it usually ends with a bad outcome. While most public issues are complex and require nuanced analysis, apocalyptic rhetoric makes complex issues easy to understand and gives a false sense of clarity. Apocalyptic rhetoric, which is highly evocative, justifies the use of terrible means. For example, apocalyptically, the January 6th insurrection was perfectly justified as one skirmish in the fight against evil. Apocalyptic rhetoric also usually has an element of redemption to it that can be provided by a person who, unrestrained by law or custom, symbolizes and encapsulates that cause. Usually, this person is persecuted for their boldness. Victimhood is rampant. No democratic institution or process can limit the battle when people believe they are engaged in a struggle against evil in order to achieve righteousness.

Those who see politics in an apocalyptic fashion are more likely to be what is termed zero-sum thinkers, i.e., a win for you is an equivalent loss for me. They see the fight against evil as total and, when you are in a war with evil, there can be no compromise.

Apocalyptic thinking is most visible in white evangelical protestants who make up 38% of Republican voters. They believe that religion is the primary source of guidance and that there are absolute standards of right and wrong. They believe that there is one right position on issues, particularly social issues. Overall, 35% of the U.S. population is evangelical Christian, which characterizes 100 million people. 81% supported Trump in the last presidential election.

Apocalyptic thinking is not limited to just evangelical Christians and Republicans. While conservatives are more likely to be zero-sum thinkers, liberals often fall into this category. I recently attended a presentation at a Democratic Party meeting in Texas and the speaker used apocalyptic rhetoric to portray the Democratic cause as God’s work.

Whether on the right or left, apocalyptic rhetoric is dangerous as it goes beyond dislike for the other party but sees the other party as a threat to the nation’s survival and well-being. Such thinkers are also more likely to be involved in and to influence the political process than do non-zero-sum thinkers. Such polarization creates a downward spiral that involves less collaborative problem solving, and leads to the sanctioning or demonizing of the opposition and ultimately violence. Trust in science and data collapses. Fanaticism runs rampant. In war, truth is the first causality. Aeschylus

When politics gets characterized as a war between good and evil, American democracy suffers. Apocalyptic rhetoric lends itself to identity politics, Great Replacement Theory and attempts to impose Christian religious dogma on all.

If a war characterization of politics is accepted, anything goes, nothing is off-limits in order to win. Emotion supplants reason. The truth is sacrificed on the altar of expediency. The enemy is evil and often displays sub-human characteristics and must be destroyed. In war, if we do it, it is ok; if the other side does it, they are depraved. The propaganda style that characterizes war rhetoric pervades politics.

Apocalyptic rhetoric occurs when change and fear of change occur and when the carefully constructed reality of people is threatened; when routines are disrupted; when the status quo and the accepted are challenged, as is occurring in America today. The media buttresses this apocalyptic thinking by portraying politics using sports analogies — who is winning, who is losing, who are the players dominates political coverage.

Apocalyptic rhetoric must be exposed for what it is — ignorant, menacing, callous and mean-spirited. When a leader wants to gather us into a place called Armageddon (Revelation 16) let us run the other way toward liberty, equality, justice, tolerance, and equity.