John Krigger: Stop wasting water immediately

Did anybody notice how low our Montana reservoirs got in the past year? When will politicians and Montana citizens adopt serious water conservation? We all ignore many simple water-conservation opportunities. Where are the rebates for water-saving toilets? Why don’t we ration landscape watering for lawns, parks, and golf courses? When will necessary water-price increases arrive in the mailboxes of citizens and organizations?

What we can do now

Even water-saving toilets, water rationing, and costs increases won’t alone protect us from long-term drought. We must let urine sit in our home toilets, public toilets, and public urinals. Commercial facilities should disable automatic flushing now. We can wash our hands using one half cup of cold water or less, with the help of foaming soap. Waiting for hot water at our faucets must stop in both summer and winter. If these suggestions make you uncomfortable or offend your hygienic sensitivities, imagine a day when your toilet contains no water. How would that affect your comfort and your personal hygiene?

Stop using a half-inch-diameter stream of water to rinse plates for the dishwasher. We can each rinse our own plate with the shot glass of cold water and a kitchen brush. Then dump that water onto another plate for rinsing. We can wash a pot with a ½ cup of cold water and a drop or two of dish soap if we cook on low heat to prevent sticking. We all can justify changes like this if we consider the consequences of denial!

Poor people all over the world, who haul dirty water in buckets to their humble homes, are experts at water conservation. Can we avoid their third-world lifestyle by conserving like they do? Don’t we conserve water on camping trips? The Israelis have used public awareness campaigns and water-conservation mandates since their nation was founded 75 years ago. Living in a desert, they had no choice. Do we? Where is our widespread public awareness campaign? When will we adopt water mandates?

The future: Conservation or denial?

Our neighbors in the Southwest may soon run out of water. Families who still have lawns let them die. Toilets go unflushed for days. Water mandates and expensive water force families and commercial establishments to conserve. Unfortunately, these changes come too late. Two of America’s largest reservoirs, which serve the Southwest, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, may soon dry up. New Mexico has a 50-day supply of water left. How long will we Montanans continue to ignore our desperate need for water conservation, given these warnings?

Can we reduce our expectations and adopt new habits? Who will educate our families and friends if we don't? We can’t continue to waste water during a long-term drought, just because our leaders fail to demand that we stop wasting water! I challenge you cut your water use by half, starting today. Write this newspaper with your own ideas of how we can all save water.