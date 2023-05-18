The Standard published a guest view on May 11 authored by Nick Shrauger entitled “Learn about EV’s before regulating them,” which decried the passage of House Bill 55 by the Montana Legislature and urged the governor to veto the bill. The bill places a three cent per kilowatt hour tax on electricity used by electric vehicles (EV’s). Mr. Shrauger is a retired professor of electrical engineering and an electric car owner.

Montana’s highways are constructed and maintained by funds collected from the taxation of motor fuels — gasoline and diesel. EVs don’t use either fuel and are currently “free riding” — that is, getting the benefit of the state’s highway system while contributing nothing to its maintenance and upkeep.

Schauger argued that the tax was implemented by people who didn’t know what they were doing, that the bill overcharged electric vehicle owners, was very expensive to administer, and, finally, that taxing electric cars needed to be studied further by a new “task force.”

As the author of the amendments that restructured HB 55 as introduced to the legislature into the form in which it was sent to the governor, I wish to offer a second perspective to that provided by Schauger.

First, the concept of taxing electric vehicles was examined by both the 2019 and 2021 Legislatures and further studied by the Transportation Interim Committee between 2021 and 2023. The committee drafted the legislation that became HB 55. After six years of study and debate, calling for a veto and another study is just a ploy to the delay the legislation and, ultimately, kill it so that electric vehicle owners will get the benefit of the highway system paid for by the folks using gasoline and diesel.

Second, Montana has a citizen legislature and not everyone is knowledgeable in every subject that comes before the body. Legislators have the benefit of advice from well-trained legislative staff, executive branch personnel and a parade of witnesses who testify before committees extolling the virtues and failures of the proposed legislation. It is not necessary to be an expert in the engineering of an EV to establish a tax for its use, anymore than one needs to be either an aeronautical engineer or pilot to ride on a plane.

Third, HB 55 as introduced called for taxing electric vehicles at the charging station as if it were a gas pump. Many chargers do not have electric metering equipment, and it may be years before the technology is available, which puts off tax collections for years. In addition, the bill created a refund mechanism for Montana EV owners which allowed them to send their receipts to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDOT) for a refund if they purchased electricity at a public charging station. The cumbersome refund mechanism was the source of the $2 million cost of administration that Schauger reported.

Fourth, the amendments accepted by the legislature revised the bill to make the point of taxation at the electric meter serving the charging station. That simple act got rid of a vast amount of administrative expense because the tax will be collected by 29 public utilities and rebated to the state instead of collecting the tax from hundreds of charging station owners. This model follows the system for the collection of fuel taxes, which are collected and paid by the fuel distributors. Under HB 55, EV owners pay no tax on the electricity that they put into their vehicles at home. They are only taxed if they use a public charging station. As such, the tax is principally directed at out-of-state EV owners passing through Montana.

Fifth, the EV owner is not being over-taxed. Unlike the owner of a conventional vehicle who pays both a state and federal fuel tax, the EV owner is not taxed at the federal level. That tax is currently 18 cents per gallon. Yes, the EV owner will pay a higher registration fee for the car or truck than would the owner of a conventional vehicle, but it is unclear whether that additional fee in combination with the state tax of three cents per KWH will actually cover the EV’s fair share of highway costs.

Few pieces of legislation are perfect when enacted. The policy gets puts in place and over the next two years what’s right or wrong gets revealed, and the next legislature fixes the problems. That is what will happen with HB 55. It was important to get the policy in place now to ensure that all highway users are contributing to the upkeep of Montana’s highway system.