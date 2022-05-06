John Fitzpatrick: Playing politics with Warm Springs

On April 29, Sheila Hogan, Executive director of the Montana Democratic Party published an article in the Standard entitled “Hospital’s termination could affect every community”. It was nothing more than an attack on the Gianforte administration based on half-truths and innuendo.

The opening paragraph of Ms. Hogan’s editorial points out that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) terminated the hospital’s provider agreement. She then explained, “this means that the State Hospital will lose $7 million annually in critical funding”. Ms. Hogan implies that the loss of the Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement will impair hospital operations at MSH possibly causing layoffs or harming patient care. Her statement is untrue.

Medicare/Medicaid funding is not a revenue source for the Hospital. MSH is almost completely funded with state general fund dollars and all of that money is still available to operate the facility. When the state receives Medicare/Medicaid reimbursements from the federal government, the money flows into the Department of Revenue, which deposits it in the general fund account. That money never goes on the books at Warm Springs and it is not “critical” to the operation of the hospital. There will be no lapse in the continuity of care for the patients.

The situation at MSH has received a lot of media attention of late and a considerable amount of criticism has been directed at the Hospital’s Administrator who recently departed his job. Ms. Hogan was careful to tip-toe around this issue because the man, generally reviled for his leadership style and alleged incompetence, was installed in the job in 2018 during the Bullock Administration. While Ms. Hogan may not have personally selected him for the position, as the Director of DPHHS at the time, she was fully aware of and approved his hiring. That begs two questions of Ms. Hogan. First, if he wasn’t qualified, why did you allow him to be hired? Second, are you trying to convince the public that the Administrator was an able manager when the Democrats were in charge and, then, overnight, he became a failure because there was a new Governor?

In another paragraph, Ms. Hogan asked “Why did you (i.e., Governor Gianforte and DPHHS Director Meier) take no substantive steps to fix the staffing shortage”. A major part of the staffing problem has been a lack of competitive wages and salaries. Under state law there is some limited flexibility to adjust salaries without legislative participation to meet market conditions. That is exactly what the Gianforte administration did when it opened negotiations with the unions representing MSH employees in June 2021. As a result of those negotiations, 14 classifications of MSH employees totaling 169 workers, received raises, in some cases up to a 23 percent increase. This information was disclosed to the Legislative Interim Committee examining issues at MSH and for Ms. Hogan to pretend that the Gianforte administration did nothing “to fix the staffing shortage” is an inexcusable example of deception.

The raises granted MSH employees are a step in the right direction but it is not a solution for all that ails the Hospital. It is, however, a far cry better than the description of conditions at MSH being peddled by Ms. Hogan.

The Democratic Party is in serious trouble in this country right now. The Biden presidency seems to fail a little bit more each day, inflation is running rampant, and the citizenry is both irritated and fearful. In Montana, the Democratic Party is functionally irrelevant in Legislative matters at this time and so it is not surprising to see the Director of the Party trying to find an issue on which Democrats can campaign. Apparently, she thinks it is Warm Springs.

Montana State Hospital provides a vital service to this state by housing and treating people with very severe problems. Nothing is to be gained, either for the patients or the staff, by having the Hospital become a political football. The last time a state institution became controversial was in 2014 and a bi-partisan coalition of Democrats and Republicans voted to close the Montana Development Center in Boulder during the 2015 Legislative session. The Democratic Party and local Democratic legislators would be well advised to tone down the rhetoric and, instead, search for constructive solutions to the problems at Warm Springs, rather than trying to use MSH as a political spring board.

John S. Fitzpatrick, of Georgetown Lake and Helena, is an Anaconda native. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Montana, and a master's degree and doctorate degree from Ohio State University. He was deputy budget director for state of Montana under Gov. Tom Judge, and then established a consulting business.

