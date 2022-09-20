Johh Mues: Storing of classified information wrong on all levels

Whether or not one is supportive of former President Trump, one shouldn’t be confused about whether his storing of highly classified information at Mar-a-Lago was wrong. It was, on several levels.

One can still like a person without liking everything he does. When the ability to differentiate between a person and that person’s behavior breaks down, then we’ve lost a key tenet of being an evolved, thinking human being.

We need to, aside from political party identities, collectively condemn former President Trump’s storage of classified information at Mar-a-Lago. If we can’t do that, what behavior of the former president would his supporters reject?

I’ll try to model what I’m suggesting.

I voted for President Biden on Nov. 3, 2020. But, while I still like him as a leader and most of his policies, I believe he massively mismanaged the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, unnecessarily leading to the loss of American and Afghan lives. I’ve written as much on multiple occasions, including an op-ed in Lee Newspapers.

Where are former President Trump’s supporters in decrying Trump’s storage of classified information at Mar-a-Lago? All I hear is silence and excuses.

As one who has participated in, supervised and even successfully proposed TOP SECRET/SCI missions, from clandestine surveillance to counter-terrorism to the nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and closely worked with professionals from Special Operating Forces to the CIA, I can attest that Top Secret/SCI information can get U.S. human intelligence sources killed, start (and lose) wars, topple regimes, destroy important multi-lateral partnerships, and shift the global balance of geopolitical power. Though my last TOP SECRET/SCI mission was almost two decades ago, I will never speak a word about it. Even talking about it today could get people killed and hurt my country.

Prior to launching a series of TOP SECRET/SCI missions, I received an email on a secure network with the simple phrase, “POTUS approves.” We had no doubt — regardless of our political affiliation — that “POTUS” had treated the TOP SECRET/SCI information that had undergirded his decision with greatest care. In short, that the president of the United States cared about the lives – and families — of those carrying out the missions, and the international ramifications in play.

Former President Trump, if he were to be elected president, again, would only sow doubts and mistrust within the military and intelligences communities, harming our nation’s security. Everyone in those communities is now fully aware that he either doesn’t take classified information seriously, or that, worst case, he does and is willing to use that information for personal gain.

Even the mishandling of NOFORN – “not for release to foreign nationals” - or CONFIDENTIAL level information should be treated with seriousness. But TOP SECRET/SCI information? Only a traitor to the U.S. or ignoramus would store such information outside of protected spaces. Ergo, such an individual would be unfit to be president.

I’d recommend that the Republican Party and Democratic Party ensure, prior to selecting their nominee, that each candidate seeking the nomination has been successfully screened for a TOP SECRET/SCI clearance. And, for those like former President Trump who have had a TOP SECRET/SCI clearance, that they be screened, afresh, using the same system that every nuclear submarine officer, Army Delta Force member and CIA employee is subject to.

That would not mean that those candidates would have access to any classified information, but that they, should they be elected as president, could be entrusted with such information.

That’s a mechanism that the heads of our civilian and military intelligence agencies could create. And the political party that agrees to apply it first would be, presumably, seen as the most sober and transparent and security-oriented of the bunch (or, two). The other, were it not to embrace it, would come across as the most dodgy.

This mechanism is needed because our politics, across parties, have atrophied to the stage where democracy itself appears at risk. And, because becoming president circumvents the typical processes by which one is vetted for access to our nation’s most sensitive information, a giant loophole that can no longer be tolerated (and probably shouldn’t have before).

Moreover, this isn’t an anti-Trump suggestion. In my opinion, at least one 2020 Democratic presidential candidate would have been denied access to TOP SECRET/SCI information, if made to go through the standard process. Such candidates need to be identified before being nominated.

Even if their party, contrary to basic patriotism, decides to nominate them anyways, at least the national electorate as a whole will know whom not to vote for in the general election.

And, if they still end up winning the general election and gaining access to our nation’s most sensitive secrets, old and new, at least we’d know that we, as a country, no longer deserve to be great or safe.