I was heartened to learn that NRD-DEQ was formulating a new Strategic Plan for the Clark Fork River. I was further encouraged to be invited to meet with DEQ Director Chris Dorrington and top staffers to express my concerns. At our meeting, I asked why remediated areas look worse than sections untouched but for the removal of slickens. I wondered why, 10 years on, slickens still remain while far less toxic segments of the river are being bulldozed. I wondered why parts of the floodplain that looked fine to me were being razed to no apparent benefit. I wondered why trout, bird and wildlife habitat are being destroyed unnecessarily along with beautiful tallshrub communities. The excessive removal of material in riparian areas that were only slightly contaminated but in a healthy state has resulted in significant damage. This must be weighed against any potential benefits. An excellent example of this unnecessarily destructive and inordinately expensive approach is evident by a visit to the Grant-Kohrs Ranch, where the removal of so-called contaminants was almost 10 times the ROD’s estimate. It now appears to have been used for conducting bombing exercises.

I pointed out that Silver Bow Creek, designated an industrial sewer as recently as the 1970s, has been remediated by the same agencies currently working on the Clark Fork and is remarkable in both the outcome as well as for coming in under budget by 30%. In contrast, the Clark Fork River remediation will run out of money before completing the job.

In my conversation with DEQ staff, they seemed to agree that the cleanup had not met expectations on many levels, including over removal, destruction of habitat and poor financial oversight. It was implied that significant changes were being considered.

Sadly, having read the Strategic Plan, it seems that instead of following the stipulations of the ROD, they have chosen now to permanently reject rather than to simply ignore them. According to the ROD remedy there are three distinct categories of damage that can be observed, each with its specific solution. The new Strategic Plan describes a removal process in which the three original ROD treatments are reduced to two, consisting mostly of removal. While the Plan mentions scaling back the devastation, it doesn’t say when or how much. It would be helpful if the document provided a detailed explanation of how removal will actually be practiced because it is interesting that the budget predicts the same level of removal in the less contaminated lower-river zones as in the really contaminated stretches above Galen. How seriously, then, are we to take that pledge to scale back excessive removal?

Funding is a big issue in the Plan, but the arithmetic is hard to follow. If DEQ and NRDP received $121 million dollars from the settlement with ARCO plus $13 million in some reserve funds, that’s a total of $134 million dollars. According to records,$106 million dollars has been spent so far, apparently leaving $28 million dollars. But the Strategic Plan says that $105 million dollars remains. Someone’s abacus is malfunctioning, it would seem. Maybe mine, but that’s a big difference.

Of interest, in Table 5 the projected cost through 2039 totals $104.5 million dollars, which is almost exactly the amount of money said to remain. It seems the budget might be driving removal, not the other way around. Parenthetically, the budget includes neither an allowance for unforeseen expenses nor an expected $25 million dollars for maintenance and monitoring. (Table 5 happily predicts $2.5 million ) This unhappy congruity between malpractice

Finally, as with previous CFROU documents, the Plan has emphasized that the top priority is protecting human health. But twenty years after the release of the ROD, beef cows still graze on streamside slickens and nearby grasses, and livestock are not removed until the excavators arrive. It would seem DEQ-NRD is more concerned about osprey eating and dying from consuming contaminated fish than they are about whatever harm might result from the human consumption of cattle raised on the “phytotoxic ”grasses. If a study has been conducted to ascertain whether toxic levels of metal contamination are present in the cattle we consume, I’m unaware of the results. If no studies have been conducted, it begs the question, why not?

While I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to offer a diverse opinion, the recently introduced strategic plan suggests that the trend of ignoring public opinion will continue. I suggest selection of an impartial third party to provide an unbiased evaluation. I’d feel a lot better about the “new” strategic plan were it not developed by the same folks who created the current set of problems. The “new plan” looks a lot like the old one.