A friend asked “how many perverts (he pronounced it ‘preeverts’) are there in the Montana Legislature?” All I can say is, with a lot of attention to drag shows and sex-ed, there seems to be an uncommon interest on the part of many legislators in matters sexual.

One recent example is HB 234 which seeks to amend the current law that forbids public sale of obscene material to minors.

First there must be an appreciation of the problem faced by the drafters of the existing law. Because of First Amendment concerns, it was not easy to get a workable definition of “obscenity”. This is an issue that has plagued the courts for years. Years ago, Justice Potter Stewart got so frustrated he actually admitted in one opinion he didn’t know how to define it, “but I know it when I see it.”

The existing law, borrowing from court decisions, provides that material is obscene if: “it is a representation of perverted ultimate sexual acts” and the material, taken as a whole and applying contemporary community standards, appeals to a “prurient” interest in sex. The material also must lack serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.

For those unfamiliar with the term “prurient interest”, it is defined in Montana Law as “a shameful or morbid interest in sex or excretion.” This sounds like a litmus test for admission into Montana’s “Freedom Caucus”.

With “prurient interest” now defined, we need to figure out the meaning of the term “ultimate” sexual acts.

On this we can be instructed by the sexual practices of the “Praying Mantis”—mantis religiosa. When Praying Manti copulate (if I may use that word), they climax (if I may use that word) with the female then devouring the smaller male. It would be hard to find anything more “ultimate” than this orgiastic act of cannibalism.

My research reveals that this act of cannibalism, however, only occurs in about 30% of cases. I guess if the male Mantis is horny enough, he’ll take his chances. By the way, don’t ask me where this 30% figure comes from. We must have some voyeuristic entomologists out there in our universities. Maybe the Legislature ought to look into that.

By the way, I will say, preemptively, yes, I do have an uncommon interest in Praying Manti — but only the good-looking ones.

Now, back to HB 234, sponsored by Representative Phelan and others. That bill seeks to amend the existing law which forbids “commercial establishments” and “newsstands” from selling or displaying obscene materials to minors. That seems straight forward enough.

The existing law, however, is not straight forward. One odd extraneous feature provides that persons are not in violation of this law if they’re “bona fide” employees of public schools, libraries, or museums.

Let me see if I can get this straight. Teachers and museum employees, not being newsstands or commercial establishments, never fell under the law in the first place. Nevertheless, a previous legislature saw fit to exclude them anyway.

Now HB 234 seeks to delete the exception for teachers. To what end? The earlier law sought to exclude them from something in which they were never included.

A lesson can be learned from Praying Manti. It seems as though bona fide Praying Manti were, and never could be, newsstands or commercial establishments. So, there was no need to exclude them.

As for teachers…are you with me so far? If you are, maybe you should run for the Legislature.

At least, one can say “it keeps them busy”. An idle mind is the devil’s workshop.

My nomination this week for the George Armstrong Custer Leadership Award goes to Representative Phalen and his co-sponsors. Without their leadership, who knows what sins might go undetected.