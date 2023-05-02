Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court, in the Dobbs abortion case, flouted 50 years of precedent, overruling Roe v. Wade. Concurring, Justice Clarence Thomas said, this is only the beginning — the court’s 1965 privacy ruling regarding access to contraceptives is now in his sights.

Now evidence has surfaced that Justice Clarence has, for years, accepted lavish gifts from a right-wing billionaire benefactor. Further, Thomas’s wife also generated substantial sums from conservative benefactors. Ginni Thomas, who self-identifies as a woman, actively promoted the lie that the election was stolen.

Clarence has been quiet about these breaches, saying only that somebody told him he didn’t have to disclose these lavish gifts, and that he didn’t understand the forms — an explanation worthy of a third grader who got caught with his fingers in the cookie jar.

Perhaps, the benefactor made these gifts solely because of Clarence’s good looks and Ginni’s vivacious personality — and perhaps pigs can fly.

On her “Stop the Steal” antics, Ginni said she and Clarence never talk politics in their quiet moments. That’s a visual we could all do without.

Courts must be insulated from politics. However, with such insulation comes an important responsibility — the courts, as an institution, must rely on the public’s trust and moral suasion. Courts must police themselves or be policed. Particularly in their financial dealings, judges must be “purer than Caesar’s wife.” But no one, including the court itself, seems capable of reigning Thomas in. So much for “draining the swamp.”

Thomas’s corruption has betrayed that public trust.

The contrast between Washington and Montana is illuminating. In Montana, legislators are turning over every stone looking for a judge scandal, but finding none. In Washington, there is an ugly financial scandal right in front of us, but no one is doing anything about it.

Thankfully, Montana has a code of ethics that applies to all judges. Importantly, judges must avoid even the appearance of impropriety. In Washington, it appears that the Supreme Court justices feel that they are above such ethical strictures.

Undaunted by the lack of evidence of judicial misbehavior, some in the Montana Legislature continue to seek a “solution.” These legislative attacks have been highly political and largely motivated by losses in the court.

Several unsuccessful bills were introduced proposing to eliminate nonpartisan election of judges. Several other wacky “resolutions” claim the Legislature, not the courts, has the ultimate say in interpreting the constitution.

One of the few surviving measures in this session is HB 326, which proposes to alter the membership of the Judicial Standards Commission. This is a constitutionally-required commission, designed to oversee the conduct of judges. Currently, three of the members are appointed by the judicial branch. HB 326 changes that so that the attorney general appoints the attorney member, and the two district judge members will be appointed by the speaker of the House.

Why? Has there been a problem with the operation of the Judicial Standards Commission? Or, on the more cynical side, is this just an attempt to rig the system? Will this commission now be perverted into a Star Chamber to investigate heretical court rulings?

The work of the Judicial Standards Commission is not an enviable job. Who would relish the job of informing a declining, but respected judge that it’s time to retire? It seems that somebody wants that job, but probably not for the right reasons.

This is the ultimate irony. Montana’s judges, who have done nothing wrong, are being hounded. Meanwhile, in Washington, Clarence the Corrupt skates.