I was wondering last week why the China balloon seeking intelligence didn’t hover over Helena. I quickly surmised the answer: The legislature is in session.

The balloon quickly exited over the Montana border to North Dakota. Leave it to the Chinese to explain why they thought there might be more intelligence there.

Had the balloon stayed a bit longer near Helena, it just might have detected a slight glimmer (of intelligence) emanating from the office of Austin Knudsen, the Montana attorney general.

Since it is Black History Month, it is worth looking at one of Knudsen’s brighter moments.

A while back, Montana’s superintendent of public instruction saw fit to request an official opinion from Knudsen whether the teaching of “critical race theory” violates the law. Knudsen obliged with an “official” 25-page opinion, saying that, indeed, such teaching is illegal. It’s a safe bet that no teacher in the history of Montana has ever taught “critical race theory,” whatever that means. Nevertheless, it’s better to be safe than sorry. You can never tell when some fourth-grade teacher in Culbertson may go off the rails.

What’s next? Perhaps the head of Fish Wildlife & Parks should request an attorney general’s opinion on whether the hunting of unicorns is illegal under the Endangered Species Act. The sane response would be: “Why waste taxpayer money — I am unaware we have a problem with declining unicorn populations in Montana?” But sanity does not always prevail.

I am not sure what “critical race theory” even means. Knudsen’s definition of it is so awkward that it makes me wonder if he even knows what he thinks he is talking about. He states critical race theory began as an “academic movement.” He explains that its proponents claim that it is an approach to “grappling with a history of white supremacy that rejects the belief that what’s in the past is in the past, and that the laws and systems that grow from that past are detached from it.” He then says that critical race theory relies on the “popular shibboleths of ‘systemic,’ ‘institutional’ or ‘structural’ racism.” Knudsen adds “a minimal investigation into these claims exposes them as hollow rhetorical devices…” “Shibboleth”? That is an unusual word in these parts.

Translated: slavery as an institution in this country is a shibboleth. So too is this country’s mistreatment of its first peoples. They are in the past and should, blissfully, remain there.

Given this attitude, I’m not sure why we even call this month “Black History Month.” If “what’s in the past is in the past,” it seems like “Black History” (or any history) is an oxymoron.

Let’s see this discussion of critical race theory for what it is — a cynical gambit using taxpayer money to fan the flames of the “culture wars.”

We now see the same thing coming from some legislators. There are now various pending bills seeking to inject that body into our schools’ curricula. One example is SB 325, which proposes, with respect to the teaching of science, that only “scientific fact” may be taught. The bill defines “scientific fact” as an “indisputable and repeatable observation of a natural phenomenon.” Is “quantum theory” a “scientific fact”? Do the theories of evolution and plate tectonics make the cut?

I am trying to locate a bonafide member of the “Flat Earth Society” — my membership lapsed years ago when I turned age 3. I have some worthy Montana nominations for honorary memberships.