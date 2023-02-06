Whether you are for or against the Convention of States (COS), please take a moment to read this and consider heavily what I have to say.

I was at the Helena Capitol building to absorb the words of others and testify against the COS. As I listened to those in support, I could feel the strength of their belief. They talked of budget requirement, term limits and restricting the federal government. That sounds so compelling, doesn’t it? The supporters stated that those who oppose the COS do so out of ignorance, that they are misinformed by the John Birch Society, that they use fear-mongering to try to scare people into not supporting a convention of states.

I found it interesting that a couple of the supporters talked of another civil war if the COS wasn’t agreed to, almost immediately after accusing those against the COS of barking fear. Made me chuckle. But it's normal this day and age. The anti-COS people talked of a runaway convention. The fear of today’s biased, partisan air of politics, that nothing is wrong with the Constitution, that the budget is already set on a deadline. Many pointed to Article 6, which is the nullification of unconstitutional or bad laws.

All who spoke had their beliefs. The one that got me thinking about what I should say was Bob Wagner. He spoke of the rot in the roots of the tree of liberty. Bob pointed out that adding a couple of shiny new leaves will not save the tree. He is such a compelling speaker that when the three-minute limit clock went off, he went on for at least another three minutes, if not four, and nobody said boo. Nobody tried to stop him.

So ... I am listening to all sides and to Bob. And then it hit me. For better than 60 years our schools have taught less and less about our country. Who we are. What the country was meant to be. Why we fought the wars we did. The importance of the Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence. What is in the Constitution and Bill of Rights and how it pertains to them? What our freedoms mean to citizens of other countries. I believe we are in an elite class of countries, but we are losing our country to lack of education.

So, this brings me back to the supporters claim that opposers are ignorant of the ways of a Convention of States.

It is my thought that you can amend the Constitution. Reword the Constitution. But until it is taught to the citizens of this still-great country, it means nothing. From elementary on up, it needs to be taught. You cannot deny that we are in the mess we are in today because 95% of our country knows, remembers or cares nothing about the laws and Constitution of the United States. This goes back to Bob Wagner’s Tree of Liberty. Teaching the citizens of the nation is the root of the Tree of Liberty. Without education, there is ignorance.

The Convention of States points are:

Mandatory balanced budget: The budget is already required to be balanced. A budget is required to be presented by Sept. 30 of every year, voted on and signed by the end of the fiscal year, on Oct. 31. To get around this, the House body created the "Continuing Resolution" — a way to kick the fiscal can down the road.

Term limits: I have a smidge of an idea of the learning curve for this job. It takes a while to get up to speed. But to limit their term reduces the effectiveness of any person. Think of if we actually elect somebody that does a better than most job, when that person is out, do we just hope for somebody that is as good or better? To me, term limits come around every voting cycle. Again, it’s citizens who ignorantly vote who keep these criminals in office. Education.

Limiting government: One of the greatest threats to our country is a bloated government. I agree with limiting our government and getting this wild spending spree of this last 40 years under control. But we don’t have to amend the Constitution; it is already there. But then if you read the Constitution and Bill of Rights, you would know that. And that is the point. Without education, what you change is still misunderstood and exploited.

For 97% of politicians, citizen ignorance is bliss. Way to feed the cash cow.