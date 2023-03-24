The value of credit unions cannot be denied. Originally formed to provide a place where workers could save and obtain small loans for personal use. Over the years their footprint has expanded and now reaches into housing and business loans. This expansion is totally supported and underwritten by taxpayer dollars since credit unions do not pay income tax. They are free to use their profits for expansion at tax payers expense.

Banks meet the needs of all citizens with no requirement that they be a member of a certain or defined group. Age, sex, ethnicity, religion or race limitations are expressly prohibited by bank regulations. Violation of these regulations can result in severe financial and reputational penalties.

Banks take calculated risks. The shareholders capital is part of all investments made. Credit unions have no shareholders and therefore, they risk no ownership, no skin in the game.

Bank investments have built the local YMCA, the Bert Mooney Airport, the Maroon Activity Center, the Butte Amature Hockey Rink...to name a few. Bank investment in innovative software companies have kept firms here in Butte that could easily and more efficiently move elsewhere.

In all those efforts, only banks accepted the risks, at the same time paid income tax on any profits realized. Any losses, of course, are charged against the ownership of the bank.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank is a case study in management, investment and regulation issues. The good news is, that bank provides the capital to firms that are at the cutting edge of innovation. National defense, health care...including many other services that keep our country secure and out of reach of those who wish us harm.

No doubt these loans can be risky but without banks who is capable and prepared to fill this vital role?

It is said that when the Fed raises rates, things break. The banking system in Montana is robust, safe and fundamental. The vibrancy of Butte and small towns across the state is supported by independent community banks.