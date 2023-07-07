Montana is seeing a generational investment in our local economies, through infrastructure improvements, broadband funding and clean water. Workers have an opportunity to build our local economies like never before and union apprenticeship programs are ready to teach the next generation of workers.

Investments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law include: $3.1 billion for roads, bridges and roadway safety; hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure high-speed internet coverage across the state; and $373 million to provide clean and safe water. This critical funding was possible because of the advocacy of workers across Montana and the critical work of Sen. Jon Tester to make sure Montana’s communities were prioritized in Washington. These investments will not only help local businesses grow but will also provide good paying union jobs for the next decade.

Investing in our workforce is what unions have been doing for a century. Joint apprenticeship and training centers, also known as JATCs, partner with employers to train the best workforce in Montana. These apprenticeship programs provide the highest level training, a clear path to long term employment and higher wages than nonunion programs.

If you are looking for a good paying job, with the best safety standards and benefits, check out union Joint Apprenticeship and Training Centers across the state. In fact union apprenticeship graduates can expect to earn 46% more than nonunion construction workers and 89% of union construction workers have private health insurance coverage compared to only 55% of nonunion workers.

Union training centers are also fully funded, so they come with no debt after graduation and allow you to “earn while you learn.” This means workers can start their career quickly with a clear path to financial independence.

Unions in Montana have played a central role in building an economy that works for everyone, and by keeping money in our communities through collective bargaining, we ensure economic stability, healthy families and a secure financial future. Getting young people into good paying jobs that support our families and our communities is a central part of what unions do. We build communities and we build predictable futures for workers.

Joining my union was the best decision I made in my working life. When I graduated high school I went to college and never made the progress that I should have, I felt lucky to get a job as a laborer, and joined LiUNA. That led to an apprenticeship in the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers (IBB). As a journeyman I got the opportunity to start a welding school at Colstrip to encourage others and was then elected president of IBB L-11 before running for state senate.

What I discovered firsthand is that unions change lives and what we can accomplish together to build communities and local economies is unlimited. But workers must be met at the bargaining table and at the Legislature as equals in order to realize this promise. Our voice at work is critical to maintain balance in the economy, keep wages in our communities and protect our safety on the job. Working people in both the public and the private sectors keep Montana moving forward and when workers are protected, Montana is protected.

Great accomplishments are ahead for working families. We have the tools and resources already in place to create a brighter future. By protecting our voice on the job and at the Legislature, Montana will be a dynamic and exciting place to live and work over the next decade.

Find out more about union Joint Apprenticeship and Training Centers on our website at mtaflcio.org/apprentices.