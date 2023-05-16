Workers across our state are fighting for better contracts, fair pay and safer working conditions every day.

We need elected officials and those appointed by President Biden to protect our freedom to fight for what we’ve earned. That’s why we’re calling on Sen. Daines and Sen. Tester to vote to approve the nomination of Julie Su for secretary of labor.

As prices soar and the wealthiest corporations are trying to rig the economy in their favor through stock buybacks, union busting and corporate monopolies, we need those we’ve elected to take action and protect Montana's working families and our local economies. That starts by making sure our leaders are crafting policy and legislation that puts working families first and protects our freedom to bargain for a fair deal.

And fighting for fair pay, safe working conditions and a secure retirement is what Su has been doing for decades.

As a lawyer, she fought on behalf of sweatshop workers who were forced to work 18 hour days, resulting in legislation that held companies accountable for the working conditions and wages of subcontractors. As California labor commissioner, Su fought against wage theft and launched a public education campaign which resulted in more accountability and a dramatic increase in the number of wage theft investigations, ensuring that millions of dollars in back wages were paid to the workers who earned them.

Montanans are proud of the state we’ve built together through hard work and fairness. A recent poll conducted by RABA Research found that 93% of the Montanans surveyed believe Montana’s workers should be able to join a union if they choose to and 86% said they would be less likely to support their legislator if they knew they voted to weaken workers’ rights. This is because Montanans know that collective bargaining is a fundamental Montana value and a critical tool Montana workers have to ensure that we have the leverage we need to protect our local economies, our wages and our safety on the job.

We need a secretary of labor who understands this and will fight alongside Montana’s workers to protect our voice on the job.

During the 2023 legislative session in Montana, electrical workers, construction workers, teachers, truck drivers, plumbers and pipefitters, ironworkers and many others lined the halls of our Capitol in Helena to defeat attacks on our right to join a union, prevailing wage laws and pensions. Throughout the legislative session workers made it clear that we want partners in government who will stand up for our families, our working conditions and our local economies.

The Montana AFL-CIO and working people across our state urge Sens. Tester and Daines to work for Montanans, fight for a fair deal and vote to approve Julie Su as secretary of labor.