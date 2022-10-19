James C. Nelson: Rep. Usher missed the mark

On behalf of Supreme Court candidate, James Brown, Republican Representative Barry Usher has accused me of lying, unethical conduct, and dirty tricks directed against his party’s candidate.

Here’s the backstory.

On Oct. 10, 2022, at 10:24 a.m., Mr. Brown made an unsolicited phone call to me in Helena. He accused me of lying, being unprofessional and unethical. Mr. Brown’s ire was apparently provoked by statements I made in an email to a local attorney commenting on that lawyer’s own letter to Mr. Brown challenging Brown’s lack of qualifications to serve on the Court. Mr. Brown was not an addressee of my email. This is the email in its entirety:

Great letter Erik. You missed the fact that Brown is chair of the PSC, an agency that has been mired in scandal snd [sic] intrigue, so serious that the State couldn’t audit its financial records. Emails were stolen and improperly used. So, what did Brown do to straighten this out? Nothing; zip; nada. His character and competence as a public official — and attorney — scream corrupt, incompetent partisan hack.

Brown demanded an apology — which I declined. I told him I stood by my statements — the PSC was a wreck; and that he had done nothing as the Chairperson to alleviate the PSC’s problems.

In fact, Mr. Brown knew of the PSC’s problems when he ran for election to the agency. Here’s how his comments were reported in the press.

Brown also criticized the current commission, saying he doesn’t see how anyone can be satisfied with the way the agency is being run. “For years, the PSC has been criticized for having personality conflicts dominate its important regulatory mission, and for the last several years you’ve really seen that play out, where it’s gone from being personal petty grievances to being downright destructive to the PSC and its mission,” See, a p.12: https://montanafreepress.org/2020/10/12/six-candidates-vie-for-three-public-service-commission-seats/.

Indeed, the Legislative Auditor concluded “collectively, the results of our audit procedures cause us to doubt the integrity and competence of certain members of management and the commission;” “Situations indicative of an unhealthy organizational culture and ineffective leadership.” That says it all. Word limitations prevent me from going into the detail of the PSC’s institutional and leadership failures.

Given Mr. Brown’s charges that I was an unethical liar, I asked him as to state what, as Chairperson of the PSC, he had done to solve the agency’s “unhealthy organizational culture and ineffective leadership.” Mr. Brown stated he was “cleaning up the agency.” I then, several times in fact, pressed him to disclose the specifics of how he was “cleaning up the agency.” Mr. Brown would not, or more likely, could not, cite one, single specific example of his leadership in “cleaning up the agency.” Not one.

Finally, Mr. Brown stated he did not have to explain himself to me and that he was going to write a letter to the editor. He then hung up.

In my opinion, as my email reflects, since Mr. Brown was an ineffective leader and public servant on the PSC, he has no business serving on the Supreme Court. Furthermore, as has been reported in the press, Brown was hand-picked by the Attorney General and Governor to be the GOP’s candidate against incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson — who, incidentally, had nothing to do with any of this, as Representative Usher well knows.

Indeed, Representative Usher’s lengthy scree hitting the papers 24 hours after Mr. Brown’s call to me begs the conclusion that this was a made-up-for-politics drama from the beginning.

Yet, there’s an epilogue.

In its Citizens United decision, the U.S. Supreme Court created not only a near-absolute right of political free speech, but also the right of the public to hear that speech. While factually accurate, my email statements certainly also qualified as political free speech.

And, here’s the irony. Mr. Brown was one of the attorneys representing Western Tradition Partnership, the organization that challenged and upended Montana’s Corrupt Practices Act, based on Citizens United.

You’d think a candidate for Montana’s Supreme Court would remember that! Even if Representative Usher didn’t.