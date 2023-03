Today, more than ever, our children are struggling with their mental health. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but the issue needs to be recognized all year long. We simply can’t ignore the problem any longer. Between mass shootings, the pandemic, and social media our children are suffering.

COVID-19 alone has led to increased rates of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicidal ideation. And, according to the Child Mind Institute, “evidence is mounting that there is a link between social media and depression. In several studies, teenage and young adult users who spend the most time on Instagram, Facebook and other platforms were shown to have a substantially (from 13 to 66 percent) higher rate of reported depression than those who spent the least time.”

Governor Gianforte has been a leader in advocating for mental health services for youth in Montana including setting up a $2.1 million grant to help fund free mental health and substance abuse screenings for all schools and same day care for high-risk students. He is now taking further steps to help improve the mental and physical health of school age kids in the state by partnering with our organization, the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils. We just launched the 2023 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Campaign in Montana where three elementary or middle schools will be gifted a $100K DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center for showing innovation in fitness, health and wellness (School nominations will be accepted until Friday, March 26. Visit natgovfit.org/apply-now/, then click on your state button to download the short application).

While I don’t have all the solutions to improving mental health in this great country of ours, I can tell you from personal experience that exercise has a profound impact on the mental health of our children.

I’ve advocated exercise’s benefits of exercise for our kids for more than 40 years. Exercise not only combats childhood obesity, but it also improves academic performance and MENTAL HEALTH.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) found that “the number of children ages 3-17 years diagnosed with anxiety grew by 29 percent and those with depression by 27 percent.” In Montana alone, 10,000 kids aged 12-17 have depression and the state has one of the highest suicide rates in the country.

Building a solid foundation of fitness at a young age will help lay the groundwork for them to become strong, healthy and happier adults. Low intensity exercise improves brain function and makes kids feel better while high-intensity workouts 3-4 times a week can reduce clinical depression.

I’ve been working hand in hand with governors across the country putting DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers in elementary and middle schools. The enthusiasm for working out and getting fit is through the roof and I expect the results to be the same for Montana.

Getting our children out exercising is a tangible benefit that can be done now. Introducing physical activity and fitness to our kids is good medicine. It will help them maintain a healthy weight, improve mental health, and ultimately enrich their quality of life.

The bottom line is that we must act now by prioritizing our children’s mental health. If your community lacks mental health resources, exercise is a strong tool that can be implemented immediately. If your child is feeling sad, angry, stressed, or anxious, lead by example go for a walk together, kick around the soccer ball, or do some jumping jacks or push-ups.

Our children are our most precious resource. When our kids are mentally healthy and strong, the future of our nation will be strong. DON’T QUIT!