As the debate rages over the killing of 1,100 Yellowstone National Park bison by tribal hunters this year, there’s plenty of finger-pointing to go around. But the bottom line is the buffalo are the true victims here.

Unfortunately, way too much human-centric drama is being played out in the name of “rights” and “sovereignty” and “management” by tribal nations, organizations and individuals. What’s missing is attention to what the buffalo actually need, how that can be achieved, and the very real ecological impacts of the current mismanagement.

There is no doubt that Montana’s livestock industry’s intolerance of wild buffalo is at the core of this centuries-old tragedy. No one argues that. And if you don’t think historic tribal treaties are being manipulated to facilitate the destruction of the last wild buffalo, think again. The Montana Department of Livestock is sitting back, enjoying the spectacle of watching what should be natural allies — tribal nations and bison conservationists — attacking each other while tribal hunters do the agency’s dirty work of keeping native bison penned up within Yellowstone’s borders.

But if you pull the trigger, can you blame someone else for making you do it? No, you cannot.

No one is forcing state or tribal hunters to participate in this sham of a hunt.

No one is making them kill entire family groups including pregnant females heavy with calves.

No one is forcing anyone to shoot at running buffalo, blowing off their jaws and legs.

No one is forcing anyone to participate in the very thing that is preventing restoration of the last wild buffalo. These are individuals making choices for themselves, and they must take responsibility for their actions.

And finally, no one is “scapegoating” the tribal hunters who shot three-fourths of the bison killed this year, equaling one-fifth of all the park’s bison.

The question is, what are we going to do about it? Is it right and just to serve the livestock industry and kill as many buffalo as you can because you have a treaty right to do it?

Why not refuse to participate instead? Why not work to demand that wild buffalo have an inherent right to roam freely throughout the lands that are their birthright, just like elk, deer, antelope and other native wildlife on this landscape?

The Montana Stockgrowers Association called buffalo advocates “selfish.” How absurd is that when it’s the livestock industry that wages the largest war against Western wildlife and wildlands? The livestock industry cuts up the land, kills the wildlife, fences it off and cries “mine! mine! mine!” — yet accuses bison advocates of being the selfish ones.

The fact is ranchers’ cattle infected the native bison with brucellosis. Now, they say bison cannot live as free-roaming wildlife because they might spread brucellosis to cattle. But not one incident of bison-to-cattle disease transmission has ever happened in the wild. Not one.

Yet, after killing one-fifth of Yellowstone’s bison, Montana’s Gov. Greg Gianforte is threatening to sue the park if it doesn’t drive the population down to 3,000 animals, even though park’s managers have stated Yellowstone can sustain 11,000 buffalo.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service recently conducted a status review after determining that petitions to list the Yellowstone herds under the Endangered Species Act "present substantial scientific or commercial information indicating that the petitioned actions may be warranted." Without this protection, there will be no end in sight to this continuing tragedy.