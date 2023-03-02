The Montana Legislature is currently considering implementing Ranked Choice Voting. If you’ve never heard of this issue before, you’re not alone. But you might want to tune in. If implemented, Ranked Choice Voting will change your entire voting experience — and not in a good way.

So, what is Ranked Choice Voting?

It’s an overly complicated, confusing system of voting that often prevents the candidate who gets the most votes from being declared the winner. Unfortunately, the Treasure State is the latest area where this system of voting is being considered.

Your elected leadership is accountable to you, the voter. Part of their job is ensuring election integrity. But instead of helping improve election issues, Ranked Choice Voting discourages voter participation and increases voter distrust. This system also adds wait time for results, increases negative ads and puts a greater strain on election workers.

Does this sound like something the Montana Legislature should implement?

Here’s exactly how Ranked Choice Voting functions. A voter is instructed to rank the candidates from first to last instead of selecting a single candidate. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, there is no more voting. Instead, Ranked Choice Voting triggers additional rounds of counting, which can lead to discarded ballots if they do not include enough candidates to count toward each round. This voting system can also lead to second-preference votes counted as first-preference votes when a ballot’s first-preference candidate comes in last place in the first round of counting and is therefore excluded in the second round of counting. Overall, even if a candidate received the most votes but did not eclipse 50%, that candidate may not win.

If you’re confused, you’re not alone. In Alaska, where Ranked Choice Voting was recently implemented, the system has shown itself to be too confusing and chaotic, and the state’s citizens are taking notice. Even Alaskan pollster Ivan Moore, who supports the idea of Ranked Choice Voting, acknowledges that the voting system is in trouble. A recent survey that he conducted shows that a majority of Alaska voters would vote to repeal Ranked Choice Voting if given a chance.

The Alaska people’s distrust in Ranked Choice Voting is unsurprising given that in the most recent statewide election, more than 11,000 people did not have their votes counted in the final tallies. This occurred because 11,000 ballots did not rank a candidate as their second preference. So, when election officials started the second round of counting and reallocating votes to other candidates, those 11,000 ballots were completely discarded.

Ranked Choice Voting also creates chaos by piling more work on the already-overloaded election workers. Recently, our country has seen countless stories about election worker shortages, election workers laboring overnight to count ballots, and even election workers who were ordered to stop counting on election day and start the next day again. Requiring these same workers to categorize, discard, evaluate and recount every election outcome multiple times until a winner can be declared seems like a recipe for disaster.

Finally, Ranked Choice Voting is sold as an election process that would help curb today’s toxic political environment. However, elections that use Ranked Choice Voting have not seen a decrease in partisanship, outside political spending or negative political attacks. Alaska and Maine have tried using this system, and so have a handful of local jurisdictions across the U.S., but studies have shown no decline in the partisan nature of their elections.

Faith, trust and confidence in our election process have been going downhill for decades, and Ranked Choice Voting would do nothing but contribute to this freefall. Will the Montana Legislature support a system that contributes to this decline?