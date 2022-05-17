Henry Gonshak: Why is America so politically divided?

For some time now, I’ve been on an obsessive quest to figure out why America today is so politically divided, our democracy itself is in peril.

I’ve discovered an original explanation in journalist Ezra Klein’s book, “Why We’re Polarized,” published just before the 2020 presidential election. Klein begins by addressing a question that has baffled me, and scores of other Americans, for years; how could a man like Donald Trump possibly have been elected president?

By the time I saw on television Trump announce his candidacy, I had already concluded that he was unfit to be president, not only because he’d never held elected office, or because he launched his campaign by slandering Mexican immigrants as “rapists,” but also because Trump had prominently promoted the “birther” lie, the crazy and obviously racist fiction that Obama had been born in Kenya and so was ineligible to be president.

In attempting to solve this enigma, Klein looks at the demographic breakdown in every presidential election from 2004 to 2016. He discovers that in every race voters from each demographic group basically voted the same way. Unlike in the past, it seemed most Americans were voting less for a candidate than for a party. No doubt Trump’s blatant racism appealed to some Republican voters. But though others may have been disturbed by Trump’s overt bigotry and other evident character flaws, they voted for him anyway, simply because Trump was a Republican, rather than a hated member of that evil empire, the Democratic Party.

Klein concludes that contemporary Americans have developed a political perspective which depends less on specific policy issues than on a what he calls a “mega-identity,” a broad political identity which subsumes almost all others, even encompassing things that don’t appear political, like where we live, what restaurants we dine at, where we shop for groceries. It’s a political identity that is less about what we think than who we are. Thus, when our political opponents criticize our views, it feels, largely unconsciously, like an attack on our very being. This mega-identity is shared not only by Democratic and Republican voters, but also by politicians, which explains why the parties have become so unwilling to compromise.

One obvious example that supports Klein’s thesis is the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. The first formulation of Obamacare was by a conservative political thinktank, the Heritage Foundation. That’s not surprising, since the plan is based not on government health coverage, as it would be with socialized medicine, but on the free market. The notion that the more Americans who have health insurance the better is hardly an idea which would theoretically appeal only to liberals. This explains why it was originally installed, with great success and popular support, by the moderate Republican governor of Massachusetts, Mitt Romney.

And yet barely a single Republican in either House voted in favor of Obamacare, which passed on a strict party line vote. Ever since, Republicans have been trying, so far unsuccessfully, to overturn Obamacare in the Supreme Court, even though Republicans have no substantive health care plan to put in its place. And polls show that most Republican voters oppose Obamacare, although it’s resulted in millions more Americans having health insurance.

Why? Simply, Klein insists, because Obamacare was proposed by a Democratic president. And so, for Republican pols and voters alike, supporting it violates their mega-identity.

If Klein is right, this is bad news for American democracy. For if our politics are based less on issues than on identity, then no matter how persuasive our opponents’ arguments, we will never change our minds, because to do so would turn our lives upside down. Thus, bipartisanship, which makes democracy work, is dead.

Why America has reached this state of polarized mega-identities, which differs from the relatively bipartisan tenor of the past, is a complex issue outside the bounds of one editorial. Perhaps readers have their own no doubt polarizing explanations.

A retired Montana Tech English professor, Henry Gonshak was a longtime book and theater reviewer for the Montana Standard, and is the author of “Hollywood and the Holocaust” (Rowman & Littlefield, 2015). His views do not necessarily reflect those of Montana Tech.

