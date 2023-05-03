Who should decide what’s in the best interests of transgendered youth in Montana: medical professionals and transgendered individuals themselves, or a bunch of far-right Republican politicians largely motivated by a desire for partisan gain?

Our state has made the national news, but not for reasons that should please fair-minded Montanans. Instead, the rest of the country is riveted on the latest brouhaha rocking the Republican-controlled Helena legislature. The conflict ensued after state legislator Zooey Zephyr, who is herself transgendered, was banned from the House chamber for the rest of the legislative session after she criticized a bill pushed by Republicans, which would prohibit gender-affirming care for transgendered youth. Zephyr was elected from Missoula as a Democrat with 80% of the vote.

Montana Republicans argue that this care is dangerous to Montana youth. But such treatment is endorsed by the American Academy for Pediatrics, the largest pediatric medical organization in the country, which claims that banning the care poses serious mental health risks to young people. In America, transgendered teens have a suicide rate three times the average for other teenagers, and suicide is the second leading cause of death for American adolescents.

Without question, passage of this bill will increase suicides among transgendered teens in Montana, once they are prevented from embracing the gender identity they recognize as correct. Contrary to the views of Montana Republicans, gender-affirming care doesn’t threaten Montana youth. But prohibiting it does.

As the AAP knows, nature occasionally makes mistakes. Throughout history, some children have been born into the wrong gender identity, something they recognize from an early age. Gender-affirming care is a long, gradual process in which the parents of transgendered youth are intimately involved.

Why are Montana Republicans targeting transgendered youth, a vulnerable minority that pose no threat to other Montanans? Hasn’t Montana always upheld a “live and let live” attitude, enshrined in the belief that how Montanans conduct their private lives, so long as they aren’t harming anyone else, is their own business?

No doubt some of the Republican legislators pushing this bill — along with other proposed anti-trans legislation that would ban children from attending drag shows and prevent nonbinary students from adopting plural pronouns without parental approval — are true believers. But the majority, I suspect, are opportunists who recognize that scapegoating a minority whose gender identity makes many tradition-bound Montanans uncomfortable is a great way to raise money and ensure that the Republican base turns out at the ballot box. This is an amoral but shrewd strategy, now that Montana is turning from a purple state (which in the past has elected Democrats like Pat Williams, Brian Schweitzer, Steve Bullock and Jon Tester) to a bright red state with a Republican supermajority in Helena — a shift due in good part to right-wing transplants moving in from blue states like California.

An interesting twist to this story is that Gov. Greg Gianforte’s own son, David Gianforte, age 32, identifies as gender fluid, and has publicly criticized the Republican anti-trans bill as “immoral and unjust.” He stated in an interview with the Montana Free Press that he’s expressed the opinion to his father that the bills the governor supports endanger the Montana LGBTQ community with whom he identifies.

While the discussion was apparently cordial, the governor has called gender-affirming care “Orwellian Newspeak.” In the interview, his son responded that his father’s views are “bizarre” since “he talks about compassion toward children, while simultaneously taking away health care from the youth in Montana. It’s basically a contradiction in my mind.”

The governor should listen to his son, who knows a lot more about the transgendered than he does.