Henry Gonshak: Political leaders need to stop partisan feuding

I’ve read an interesting, recently published book that offers a way out of our country’s deep political divide, which has polarized Americans more than at any time since the Civil War.

It’s called “Divided We Fall: America’s Secession Threat and How To Restore Our Nation,” by pundit David French. French was a life-long Republican. He’s a devout Christian who’s staunchly anti-abortion. He’s also a lawyer who’s defended scores of conservative clients who believed their religious freedom was infringed on by some institution or the state.

But French became increasingly disillusioned with the autocratic presidency of Donald Trump, and expressed his concerns in print. In response, he was a target of vicious online attacks by alt-right trolls. French and his wife had adopted an Ethiopian boy, and the trolls posted a picture of the boy’s head photoshopped onto a Holocaust victim being herded into a gas chamber.

Not surprisingly, French is no longer a Republican, though he’s not become a Democrat (and probably never will, given Democrats firm pro-choice stance). So, he’s now a man without a party, which French claims gives him an objective perspective on American political polarization.

In his book, French argues our political discourse needs to redefine that much-used term “tolerance.” As an example, he cites how liberals believe they are “tolerant” when they support gay rights. But French points out, since liberals are fine with homosexuality, their position isn’t real tolerance. If, on the other hand, liberals supported conservative Christians who consider homosexuality a sin, that would be true tolerance. By the same token, if right-wing Christians supported liberals’ defense of gay rights, that would also be true tolerance.

Though he doesn’t use the quote in his book, French is echoing the view voiced by famous Supreme Court justice Oliver Wendel Holmes, who stated that “freedom of speech is not free only for the thought we agree with, but freedom for the thought we hate.”

French grounds true political tolerance in the wisdom of America’s founders, especially James Madison, who penned the Bill of Rights. The heart of Madison’s political philosophy was “pluralism.” To Madison, pluralism meant that not only were citizens’ individual freedom of speech tolerated, even by those who strongly disagreed, but Americans were also free to form voluntary associations which represented a wide range of political positions. So long as all this individual and collective free speech was safeguarded, there was no danger of a single political ideology becoming tyrannically hegemonic.

Of course, for Madison’s idea of pluralism to work Americans of every political stripe must be willing to tolerate views they consider intolerant for the good of the country as a whole. Is this possible in a nation as divided as ours? A realist, French isn’t wildly optimistic.

But I draw hope from how united America seems to be in response to Putin’s unprovoked invasion of democratic, sovereign Ukraine. Save for a few outliers on the far right and the far left, Democrats and Republicans are united in their opposition to the brutal invasion and support for military aid to Ukraine and economic sanctions against Russia. I can’t recall the last time Democrats and Republicans agreed on anything.

Moreover, while extremists on both sides of the political aisle make more noise, I sense there are many quieter Americans who are moderates, tired of all the political feuding and longing for a return to an era of stability and bipartisanship.

If political leaders on both left and right stop their endless partisan bickering and appeal to this moderate middle, maybe there is hope for our country yet.

Henry Gonshak is a retired English professor at Montana Tech. He was a longtime book and theater reviewer for The Montana Standard and is the author of “Hollywood and the Holocaust” (Rowman & Littlefield, 2015). His views do not necessarily reflect those of Montana Tech.

