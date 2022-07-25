Help HRDC meet the growing needs of Gallatin County: Support creation of urban transportation district

Growing pains and how to relieve them. Sometimes it seems like that’s the only thing we talk about here in the Gallatin Valley.

And it makes sense. Given our rapid population growth in recent years, all of these conversations about affordable housing, zoning, better-paying jobs and adapting for the future are important. But let’s not forget about public transportation. It’s a vital part of this discussion, too, and benefits us all.

For 16 years now, HRDC’s Streamline program has worked to provide people with a zero-fare way to get around our valley, and we all benefit as a result, especially as our community grows.

More people on the bus helps reduce traffic congestion, eases demand for parking and helps reduce air pollution. Streamline helps employees get to work and MSU students to class, and improves access to healthcare for seniors and community members of all ages. The bus also provides mobility to those who can’t drive, those who don’t have a car, and families that have only one car.

The bus is good for business, too. According to the American Public Transportation Association, every $1 invested in public transportation generates $4 in economic returns, with 87% of public transportation trips having a direct impact on the local economy.

Now, our community’s growth has brought Streamline to an important juncture. According to 2020 U.S. Census numbers, Bozeman’s population now exceeds 53,000 people, which means we are no longer considered rural by the U.S. Federal Transportation Administration. We will soon be classified as a “small urbanized area.”

Because of this updated classification, a new funding structure is needed in order for Streamline to continue receiving federal transit funds. Only a city or county government, or an urban transportation district (UTD) can receive this federal support.

Fortunately, HRDC has been planning for this day. In its “Redesign Streamline 2020 Transit Development Plan,” the agency asked a wide range of Gallatin Valley stakeholders about how best to structure the bus system once we hit the “urban” threshold. The overwhelming answer was that we should create a UTD.

A UTD focused on the operation and success of Streamline will ensure that the Gallatin Valley’s transportation needs are addressed now and in the years to come. As the valley continues to grow, the UTD will be able to stay at the forefront of public transportation planning and coordination and will serve as the foundation for a more regional transportation system in the future.

Community stakeholders and Streamline advocates like ourselves are committed to seeing this happen. That is why we’ve joined a UTD steering committee which, on July 12, submitted a petition for approval from the Gallatin County Elections Office to circulate a petition in support of forming a Gallatin County Urban Transportation District.

Montana State law outlines the necessary steps for District formation. Placing the UTD on the May 2023 Special District election ballot requires us to get the signatures of 20% of all registered voters living within the proposed district, which would include all of Bozeman, Belgrade, and many county residents living near those communities. That’s nearly 10,000 people.

You’ll be seeing signature gatherers around the Gallatin Valley over the coming weeks. We hope that you will stop and add your name. Sustaining Streamline and its development is a way we can support responsible growth and ease community growing pains. Let’s make this investment in our future.