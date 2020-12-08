He owned the West: My William Kittredge remembrance

2020 has been hard.
In April, John Prine died. My parents raised me on his songs and his death hit me harder than I expected. A musical giant felled by a killer virus much of America still refuses to recognize and continues to spread. Months later, Congressman John Lewis died. His voice, his eloquence and his vision of a just America drove my sense of activism. He didn’t get to see his work bear fruit last month.
Now, Bill Kittredge has left us far too early.
In the 1990s, then in my twenties, I thought I could write. My middle and high school teachers told me that I had a talent. But it wasn’t until I took seminars in the University of Montana’s Creative Writing program that I learned what writing is. Kittredge told us writing is a craft and he would help us add more tools to our tool belts to better hone our work.
Early in college, I felt lucky to get into a fiction workshop he led. For all that luck, I wrote an awful story called “Battle of the Planets," which was a self-indulgent horror story with pictures of kung fu fighters on the cover. No one put pictures on their stories.
I thought it was literary genius, but the class ravaged me. When it ended and I wanted to crawl out of the room, Kittredge pushed back against the students. He asked them if they appreciated the imagery and sentence structure inside the story. He gave me a fingerhold as I fell and let me know there was something important inside my self-indulgent writing, but I shouldn’t write any more horror stories.
A few years later, he planned to retire so we rushed to take whatever we could before he left. I got into one of the last classes he ever taught, an upper-level creative non-fiction experiment he had always wanted to try. He expected us to write essays and memoirs using the creative craft he helped us hone.
I wrote a story about killing my first deer with my dad, whose writing Kittredge also influenced. I had never written something about my own personal life before and it felt raw and dreadful when I turned in my copies. This time, though, there was no retribution from the other students. Kittredge closed the workshop by saying, “Nice piece.”
To this day — a quarter century later — those two words still echo in my head.
Kittredge talked about his friend Raymond Carver. Carver is the gold standard of the Western short story and my literary hero. Carver used simple language to cut deep into the backstories of people you see waiting tables or fixing cars. A writer whose voice still carries incredible weight because he used a scalpel, not a sledgehammer, to hone his work.
Kittredge told us Carver sent him copies of his published books with pages of penciled edits. Even with the national adoration, Carver still wanted to fix what he had written — never happy with what was more than just a nice piece.
I have sought to uphold myself to writing at least a “nice piece” every time I put words on a page. In all the false starts, horrible tweets and self-indulgent essays, I hope I have lived up to Kittredge's expectations and used my tools to better the craft.
Thank you, Bill, for teaching us to not only be better writers, but better humans. Thank you for owning your slice of the West and letting us onto your sacred land.
Josh Manning is a combat veteran and former Missoula resident. His work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Foreign Policy and Newsweek. He now lives in Olympia, Washington.
