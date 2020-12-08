He owned the West: My William Kittredge remembrance

A few years later, he planned to retire so we rushed to take whatever we could before he left. I got into one of the last classes he ever taught, an upper-level creative non-fiction experiment he had always wanted to try. He expected us to write essays and memoirs using the creative craft he helped us hone.

I wrote a story about killing my first deer with my dad, whose writing Kittredge also influenced. I had never written something about my own personal life before and it felt raw and dreadful when I turned in my copies. This time, though, there was no retribution from the other students. Kittredge closed the workshop by saying, “Nice piece.”

To this day — a quarter century later — those two words still echo in my head.

Kittredge talked about his friend Raymond Carver. Carver is the gold standard of the Western short story and my literary hero. Carver used simple language to cut deep into the backstories of people you see waiting tables or fixing cars. A writer whose voice still carries incredible weight because he used a scalpel, not a sledgehammer, to hone his work.

Kittredge told us Carver sent him copies of his published books with pages of penciled edits. Even with the national adoration, Carver still wanted to fix what he had written — never happy with what was more than just a nice piece.