Harold Hoem: Teens, guns and governance

I've been a big-game hunter in Montana since the '50s and can't understand why anyone needs an assault rifle for hunting unless they're a really bad shot. Like many others I was in Vietnam and know the destruction assault weapons can do.

In more recent years I was an EMT. I never had to respond to a Uvalde or Highland Park incident, but can well imagine the carnage. No area of the country is immune.

What are we to make of the plague of gun violence all over America? What have we done or not done to prevent its continuance?

This is a complex psychological, social and cultural problem. Immature, disturbed males with an urge toward violence and having access to super-lethal weapons leads to the disastrous convergence in many high-profile mass shootings. A University of Rochester Medical Center paper titled On Understanding the Teen Brain states: "The rational part of a teen's brain isn't fully developed and won't be until age 25 or so...In teen's brains the connections between the emotional part of the brain and the decision-making center are still developing."

All gun roads lead back to the Second Amendment, which says: A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed. (Ratified 1791).

The first deep look into the Second Amendment by the Supreme Court was D.C. vs. Heller in 2007, which overturned a 32-year ban on handguns in the D.C. area. Also, the right to possess firearms was "unconnected" from militia service.

However, the summary of D.C. vs. Heller includes restrictions: "Like most rights, the Second Amendment right is not unlimited. It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose. For example, concealed weapons prohibitions have been upheld under the Amendment or state analogues. The Court's opinion should not be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by the mentally ill, or laws prohibiting the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools or government buildings or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms." Are we now to include 4th of July parades or grocery stores as "sensitive places?"

Highland Park, Illinois, had banned assault weapons locally. That didn't stop the troubled 4th of July shooter from legally obtaining weapons elsewhere. No wonder officials in Illinois have been critical of the lack of a nation-wide ban on assault weapons, which are emerging as the mass-murder weapon of choice.

For perspective, mass shootings in Australia, Canada and Great Britain prompted strengthening gun laws. Israel and Switzerland have large "gun cultures" but very tight restrictions, and a small fraction of the United States' violence. American federal laws seem anemic by comparison. The 1994 U.S. ban on assault weapons expired after 10 years because of a sunset clause. Assault weapons skyrocketed. Attempts to revive the ban failed.

The bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which President Biden signed days before the Highland Park incident, includes new, enhanced background checks for gun buyers under 21 and funds for school-based mental health programs and red-flag laws. But it does not include some more restrictive measures sought by Biden and most Democrats, such as an assault-weapons ban or higher minimum age for rifle purchase.

We need good governance and preventative laws to stand up to this moral crisis. The Safer Communities Act was a compromise, not a cure-all. This issue is not over. Ultimately voters must choose wise representatives to do the hard work.