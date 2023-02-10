Montana is one of the few places in the country where we use “neighbor” as a verb. The concept of “neighboring” is quite simple. We care about one another, we pitch in when someone in our community needs help, and we don’t cause unnecessary problems or disturbances for those who share our fence line. This creates a sense of trust and shared values in our community.

Another Montana tradition is shooting straight with one’s neighbors and letting them know when changes in their actions are required for the good of the community. Right now, we have an opportunity to encourage the folks in Washington, D.C., to expand on some of Montana’s “neighboring” values. If we’re successful, we can make our state (and the rest of the nation) a place where everyone can breathe a little easier. Literally.

In Montana, many of us have oil and gas infrastructure in our community. Our “neighbor” might be one of the almost 4,000 active oil and gas wells or one of the many oil refineries in our state. At this time, federal rule changes are being drafted around methane pollution from oil and gas infrastructure, and public comments are being accepted until Feb. 13. This is our opportunity for some neighbor-to-neighbor straight talk to ensure we aren’t risking the health of Montana families.

Methane escapes during drilling activities, production and transport, and use. This is a major concern. One can’t see or smell methane, but it’s highly combustible and in significant concentrations will asphyxiate a person. “Natural gas” is 80% methane on average, along with butane (15%) and propane (5%) and a few other toxic chemicals. Methane is also lost through flaring, the process of burning escaping methane on drilling sites. Flaring fails to remove most of the methane from natural gas; it escapes to the atmosphere, and none is harnessed as usable energy. Flaring is both wasteful and dangerous, and we need the new federal rules to ensure proper monitoring of the practice and public access to this data. Ultimately, these rules should lead to cutting flaring pollution altogether.

Reducing methane pollution is critical for our safety here in Montana and beyond. One in three Americans lives in a county with gas and oil production, and an estimated 18 million live within one mile of an operating well. This includes nearly 4 million children.

The American Lung Association points to increased asthma, cancer risk and birth defects in children due to methane and related industry pollution. A study in North Dakota showed for every 1% increase in flaring, a 0.73% increase in respiratory-related hospital visits results. Estimated annual health care costs, during the years studied, ranged from $40 million to $236 million.

These costs to our health and wallet are exacerbated by the degradation of our climate from methane pollution, too. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates escaped methane accounts for 33% of total U.S. methane pollution and 4% of our total greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution. This is troubling given methane is a super climate pollutant. Methane pollution has 80 times the climate degradation impact compared with carbon dioxide pollution, pound for pound.

A degraded climate costs us dearly, especially in Montana. Drought and floods have always been problems, but the frequency and ferocity of these natural disasters is getting worse due to climate change. Montana’s two biggest industries, agriculture and outdoor recreation, take a big economic hit from these climate impacts. It also costs taxpayers enormous sums to rebuild after these disasters.

For the sake of our health and our children’s, for the sake of our climate and our tax burden, let’s expand the concept of better “neighboring” to rulemaking for oil and gas infrastructure. Submit a public comment today telling the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure stronger protections against methane pollution at NorthernPlains.org/CutMethane.