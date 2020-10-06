Guest view:

The good news is that as states re-open, demand for energy is increasing. That will go a long way toward what has become the great American comeback. And there is widespread agreement that our most reliable energy sources, like oil, natural gas, and coal, will continue to play an important part in our energy future.

The main way the Department of Energy supports energy-producing and transport-hub states like Montana is through advancing innovative energy technologies that make exploration and production more efficient, power production cleaner, and energy transport safer. In fact, we spend billions of dollars per year supporting research and development (R&D) to keep America the global leader in energy innovation.

While activists want to waste North America’s abundant natural gas, this Administration wants it safely and efficiently delivered to homes and businesses. Therefore, DOE is investing in research projects through our Natural Gas Infrastructure Program, run by our National Energy Technology Laboratory, specifically focusing on: developing next-generation pipeline materials; advancing external leak detection; and repairing pipeline damage without disruption of service.