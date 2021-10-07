Guest view: Your views needed in drawing the lines

Montana’s population has grown over the last 10 years as shown by the 2020 U.S. census data. As a result, Montana was awarded a second congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission will be drawing the line that will divide our state into two congressional districts.

There is a fundamental principle at stake: the dividing line should be drawn so that voters can choose their representatives, not so that politicians can choose their voters!

How will this dividing line affect you? The district boundaries define where federal funds for schools, hospitals, roads, etc. are distributed. All of these have an impact on your life. The boundaries set up now will be the same for the next 10 years.

Montana’s commission is not free to draw the line anywhere they wish; there are criteria they are legally bound to follow. Each district must be:

• equal in population,

• contiguous and compact, and

• comply with state and national constitutional provisions to protect the voting rights of minorities.

Montana’s commission also adopted nonmandatory goals that they will consider: