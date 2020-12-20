Guest view: You can call me doctor

When I left academia earlier this year to return to Montana, I quit going by Dr. Randi Lynn Tanglen. I realize now I made this decision because I didn’t want to face the misogynist criticism Dr. Jill Biden did last week in Joseph Epstein’s infamous Wall Street Journal op-ed.

For the past 12 years as an English professor in Texas, I was known as Dr. Tanglen to my students and colleagues and in the local community. Although I dropped “Doctor,” I still include “Ph.D.” after my name in my email signature and other professional communication. Nevertheless, I worry about seeming pretentious. Although my credentials are directly relevant to my new position outside academia, concerns about approachability and likability were undoubtedly on my mind when I made the choice to cease using my title.

Funny how the patriarchy still trains women to see ourselves as “less than” and conform to expected female behavior. When I posted about this on social media, several other women with Doctor of Philosophy degrees concurred. They told stories of being advised to hide their academic credentials, especially by other women. One promised to add Ph.D. to her email signature ASAP. Another expressed regret for not using her doctoral title throughout her successful career as a public servant after realizing her male colleagues never hesitated to.