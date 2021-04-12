Guest view: Yellowstone's focus on employee living, working conditions

Iconic wildlife. Famous geysers. Majestic landscapes. These are things that likely come to mind when you think of Yellowstone National Park. You probably don’t think about something as mundane as the condition of the park’s employee housing.

So you can imagine why many were surprised when Yellowstone’s superintendent, Cam Sholly, said in 2018 that improving park housing was one of his highest priorities. “Focus on the core” became a top strategic goal in Yellowstone, with an emphasis on shoring up employee housing and improving living and working conditions in the park.

The decision was a good one. And although much of the work has gone unheralded, it’s proving critical to sustaining the park and all of its natural wonders.

The fact is that routine maintenance is easily neglected in national parks. Maintenance projects typically don’t get many glowing headlines or lavish praise from visitors, and they usually don’t garner much support from politicians in Congress. As a result, the National Park Service bears an estimated $12 billion maintenance backlog, including more than half a billion dollars in Yellowstone.