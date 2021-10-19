Guest view: Working to protect Montana from Democrats' tax-and-spend plan

Democrats, led by President Biden, Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi, are rushing a reckless $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree bill through Congress that would reshape the very foundation of America and push the U.S. down the path of socialism.

The Democrats’ massive bill is the largest spending bill in our nation’s history and will create all sorts of new entitlement programs. To pay for it, Democrats plan to hike taxes across the board, making this bill the largest tax increase in over 50 years. In fact, according to the Tax Foundation, it would reduce take home pay for low and middle-income Montanans.

To make matters worse, the Democrats’ effort comes at a time when Montanans are already facing skyrocketing prices on everything from gas to groceries because of record high inflation.

What’s causing the rise in prices you’re experiencing? President Biden and the Democrats’ wasteful spending problem. Earlier this year, Democrats flooded the economy with nearly $2 trillion in new spending that was not needed.

To sum it up: The Democrats’ tax and spending spree will kill Montana jobs, hurt Montana workers, families, and small businesses, and reduce economic growth.