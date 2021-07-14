Guest view: Why is the Clark Fork not getting better?

Alas, that is not how they did it. Work was done at the Grant-Kohrs ranch below Deer Lodge with miles of untreated riverbank above and below. Why is that? Will these downstream remediations not be contaminated again by the untreated upstream mine waste? The progression doesn’t make sense to me, but it has the virtue of consistency — every segment except the uppermost appears trashed.

Why did DEQ, as the first order of business, not remove all the slickens closest to the river, then evaluate the fish populations before razing the floodplain? I’m not expert, but I think you can’t analyze the river apart from the watershed. Slicken removal has still not been completed. Formerly healthy fish populations have plummeted, the aesthetics of the river corridor have been ruined, and only a great flood will restore it.

How is it that Silver Bow Creek was a toxic ditch and now looks wonderful but the Clark Fork is going the other way? It looked pretty dang good before, with the exception of some slickens, but not anymore — except where no remediation has taken place.

Without healthy banks for shelter and with grasses, forbs and shrubs to foster an active insect population, there will never be a healthy fish population. Removing the slickens while minimizing floodplain damage makes sense to me.