Guest view: Why is the Clark Fork not getting better?

The temperature was 30 below zero when a buddy and I embarked on an ill-conceived December duck hunt on the Clark Fork River. We were in an aluminum canoe with a rambunctious dog. Shelf ice almost closed the river below Warm Springs in places. The wind howled and the ducks were sitting tight.
Suddenly a trio of ducks exploded and the dog leaped, nearly capsizing our canoe. Had we rolled, we surely would have died. Luckily, my partner was a better paddler than dog trainer. He righted the canoe, and we continued our trip.
This was nearly 46 years ago and is now just a memory. But it helped me to forge a bond with the river, where I have continued over the decades to hunt, fish, photograph and birdwatch.
The state has been working there for six or seven years now to treat mining wastes that contaminated the river, so I returned recently to see what progress has been made.
If you want to see Clark Fork cleanup, drive down to the river from the Galen exit on I90. Upstream, it’s tall shrubs, bird life, and a worn angler’s path. Downstream, it’s barren, dangerous walking, and streambanks devoid of fish. Which has been repaired by the Department of Environmental Quality?
Guess again. Compared to the unrestored riparian habitat upstream and further downstream, the “remediated” stretch is a wasteland, ugly and bereft of birds. And from what I’ve read in the Standard , it also is bereft of fish. The unrestored habitat appears to be vital, full of birds and bursting with life.
If we are to believe DEQ, those unrestored banks are toxic to aquatic life. Yet, fish numbers in the restored sections were far higher before they “fixed” it. After remediation, the banks are clean but fish numbers fall into the double digits per mile. Has the best fish habitat been destroyed by remediation?
Contrast that with Silver Bow Creek. No sooner was the work done than the cutthroat population exploded in Durant Canyon and below. It has been resurrected from total devastation to near pristine condition. The Clark Fork once had good fishing, but now fishing is poor if even allowed.
Since the Clark Fork has experienced only a fraction of the contamination of Silver Bow Creek, I was anxious to see what has been accomplished there. My put-in was at the bridge where my 1975 trip began.
The tall-shrub jungle is gone. The rocky banks are sometimes devoid of vegetation. Other places look pretty good …. unless you know what was there before. Farther down, hundreds if not thousands of recently planted trees populate the reclaimed stretches. Most are now dead, except for those closest to the river.
I’m 100 percent in favor of removing slickens, those toxic sediment deposits formed by mining wastes, most critically those near the river. I thought that’s what the cleanup would do. But doesn’t it make sense that it should begin at the source, Warm Springs, and proceed downriver sequentially?
Alas, that is not how they did it. Work was done at the Grant-Kohrs ranch below Deer Lodge with miles of untreated riverbank above and below. Why is that? Will these downstream remediations not be contaminated again by the untreated upstream mine waste? The progression doesn’t make sense to me, but it has the virtue of consistency — every segment except the uppermost appears trashed.
Why did DEQ, as the first order of business, not remove all the slickens closest to the river, then evaluate the fish populations before razing the floodplain? I’m not expert, but I think you can’t analyze the river apart from the watershed. Slicken removal has still not been completed. Formerly healthy fish populations have plummeted, the aesthetics of the river corridor have been ruined, and only a great flood will restore it.
How is it that Silver Bow Creek was a toxic ditch and now looks wonderful but the Clark Fork is going the other way? It looked pretty dang good before, with the exception of some slickens, but not anymore — except where no remediation has taken place.
Without healthy banks for shelter and with grasses, forbs and shrubs to foster an active insect population, there will never be a healthy fish population. Removing the slickens while minimizing floodplain damage makes sense to me.
It undoubtedly would also be less expensive. As implemented, I wonder whether the money will run out before the planned work can be completed. Sadly, that might be the best we can hope for.
In his book The Great Influenza, John Barry remarked, “When you mix science and politics, you get politics.” I suspect this must be true on many levels with the Clark Fork River. The end result of the cleanup should be an improvement, not a condition worsened with the best of intentions.
Dr. Joel Maes is an Anaconda native and a dentist practicing in Helena.