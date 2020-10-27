Guest view: Why I voted for Amy Coney Barrett

I had the honor of meeting with Judge Barrett earlier this month where she said her guiding principles as a judge were in the mold of the great conservative justice, the late Justice Antonin Scalia. This gave me strong confidence that Justice Barrett understands the constitutional purpose of the Supreme Court and the proper role of a judge.

Justice Barrett said she believes judges should not legislate from the bench. This means she understands judges shouldn’t use their power on a court to impose their policy preferences by twisting the original—and true—meaning of the Constitution. Policymaking should be left to elected legislators at the local, state, or federal level — not judges.

Justice Barrett will uphold our cherished constitutional rights, including the Second Amendment. As a fifth generation Montanan with A+ ratings from the National Rifle Association and the Montana Shooting Sports Association, her correct understanding of the Second Amendment was essential to gaining my support.

Justice Barrett’s strong record in support of the Second Amendment can give every law-abiding Montanan who owns a firearm full confidence that she will never allow the government to take away our guns.