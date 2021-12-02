Guest view: Whose freedoms do we need to curtail?

As a Montana attorney, I found the one-sided claims in the November 28, 2021, article on the anti-vaccination-mandate rallies to be unlawful because HB 702 on which the anti-mandate folks rely is itself unconstitutional and lacking scientific support.

The anti-mandators and that article ought to have acquainted readers with the Jacobson v. Massachusetts and Zucht v. King, US Supreme Court decisions that approved (in 1905) mandatory vaccination, including (after 1921) in schools. Three Republican 7th Circuit judges recently upheld those cases. As did Justice Amy Barrett.

Even Montana’s HB 702, which restricts measures to curb Covid, has provisions (Section 1(2)) allowing for school vaccination, and (Section 1(3)(b)(ii)) implementing reasonable accommodation measures for the un-vaccinated to protect the safety and health of others. And State v. Nelson, cited in HB 402, held “privacy rights … are not absolute….” So, privacy does not prevent compelling restrictions.

The underappreciated part of that Montana Constitutional right is in bold type below in Art. II, §10. “The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.”

Most would agree there is a compelling state interest in preventing spread of a deadly disease like COVID by requiring scientifically validated vaccination, proof of vaccination, masking, etc. So, governments can require all of that because they can “show” a compelling interest that restrictions are needed to protect everyone, and to get us back to normal sooner.

Art. II, §3 also says “All persons are born free and have certain inalienable rights. They include the right to a clean and healthful environment and the rights of pursuing life's basic necessities, enjoying and defending their lives and liberties, acquiring, possessing, and protecting property, and seeking their safety, health and happiness in all lawful ways. In enjoying these rights, all persons recognize corresponding responsibilities.”

Likewise, those wishing to invoke government regulation to prevent hospitals, restaurants, schools, etc. from requiring proof of vaccination, or requiring vaccination, or masking may wish to avoid running afoul of Art. II, §15. It says: “The rights of persons under 18 years of age shall include, but not be limited to, all the fundamental rights of this Article unless specifically precluded by laws which enhance the protection of such persons.”

Edicts preventing universal vaccination, proof of vaccination, or masking can hardly be said to “enhance the protection” of those under 18.

What is the compelling state interest in issuing policies to protect the right to infect others? Or in preventing hospitals, restaurants, or school boards from responsibly pursuing the §3 right “seeking safety, health and happiness in all lawful ways?” Three emergency use COVID vaccines now have full FDA approval.

Many of my GFHS 60th reunion-dining classmates curtailed their freedom by staying away to avoid risking COVID transmitted by unmasked persons who were “free” to waltz in without showing vaccination proof.

Whose freedom would anti-mandators curtail — preventing freedom to infect others, or curtailing rights to a clean and healthful environment?

Licensed Montana attorney Russ Doty is a former Great Falls legislator, Montana teacher, and Great Falls, Helena, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings resident, now retired in Greeley, Colorado.

