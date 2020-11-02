Guest view: When fire, water (almost) meet

Due to cool weather, recent snow, and ongoing suppression activities, the Bridger Foothills Fire recently reached an important milestone: 100% containment. This fire spread to just over 8,000 acres, burned 30 primary residences, threatened public and firefighter safety, and came very close to entering the Lyman Creek drainage, which comprises 20% of Bozeman’s water supply. The other 80% comes from Bozeman and Hyalite drainages.

The Bridger Foothills Fire is another clarion call for the Gallatin Valley. The occurrence of wildfires and their effects, exacerbated by climate change and development in the wildland urban interface, will be a part of our future. It is imperative that we do the work to protect our water supply, alongside our work to protect private property, public safety, firefighter safety, and overall forest health.

The Bozeman Municipal Watershed Fuels Reduction Project (BMW) is a joint effort between the City of Bozeman and Custer Gallatin National Forest which aims to reduce forest fuel loads. The project will help protect Bozeman’s primary drinking water supply in and around the Bozeman and Hyalite Creek watersheds, it will provide for more defensible space in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI), and just as critical - will increase public and firefighter safety