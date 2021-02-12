Guest view: We've been trickled down upon enough

Evan Barrett and Dan Bucks both served for eight years in the administration of Governor Brian Schweitzer.

Barrett is retired in historic Uptown Butte after 47 years at the top level of Montana economic development, government, politics and education. He is an award-winning producer of Montana history videos who continues to write columns and commentaries and occasionally teaches Montana history.

Bucks of Missoula is the former Director of the Montana Department of Revenue and former Executive Director of the Multistate Tax Commission. He has written many major tax reports and has testified as a tax expert before Congress.