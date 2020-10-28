Guest view: We'll get through this together

The most recent increase of positive COVID-19 cases in our community and state may have many of us feeling vulnerable, isolated with uncertainty about the days ahead. Please remember we are in this together and will get through these tougher times by taking care of each other and our community as best we can.

While the trends we are witnessing are not encouraging, there are still things we can do as individuals and community members to help turn the tide. The first being a recommitment to the tried and true methods of stopping the spread: wash your hands, wear a mask, don’t touch your face, and follow The Four Ds:

● Limit the DURATION of time you’re around people. ● Keep your DISTANCE from others. ● Limit the number of DIFFERENT people you’re around. ● Avoid DENSELY populated indoor and outdoor areas.

As you may be aware, we are very busy here at St. James but rest assured that we are well-positioned to care for the increase of positive COVID-19 patients while continuing to support the additional healthcare needs of you and our community.