Guest view: We'll get through this together

The most recent increase of positive COVID-19 cases in our community and state may have many of us feeling vulnerable, isolated with uncertainty about the days ahead. Please remember we are in this together and will get through these tougher times by taking care of each other and our community as best we can.
While the trends we are witnessing are not encouraging, there are still things we can do as individuals and community members to help turn the tide. The first being a recommitment to the tried and true methods of stopping the spread: wash your hands, wear a mask, don’t touch your face, and follow The Four Ds:
● Limit the DURATION of time you’re around people. ● Keep your DISTANCE from others. ● Limit the number of DIFFERENT people you’re around. ● Avoid DENSELY populated indoor and outdoor areas.
As you may be aware, we are very busy here at St. James but rest assured that we are well-positioned to care for the increase of positive COVID-19 patients while continuing to support the additional healthcare needs of you and our community.
The increase of positive cases in Montana may make you think twice about keeping your medical appointment or even seeking treatment from our Emergency Department. Please do not hesitate to leave your house to seek medical care. The standards and practices at St. James are second to none and we are still able to provide you with the excellent patient care southwest Montana has become accustomed to over the last century.
We only ask that when you come to see us that you and your loved ones adhere to our patient and visitor guidelines. Our practices are meant to keep you, your loved ones, our other patients, and all of our associates safe and free from harm. Without your cooperation in this endeavor, we cannot carry out our mission of caring for the poor and vulnerable.
St. James Healthcare has been here for more than a century and we have cared for southwest Montana through past pandemics and disease outbreaks and we will get through this one together.
My thanks and prayers go out to each of you and remember… Believe in Butte!
Jennifer Davenport is medical director of St. James Healthcare.
