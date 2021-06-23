Guest view: We should not allow religion to seep into politics

The relationship between politics and religion has a long and sordid history. A recent manifestation of this struggle is support by the U.S. Catholic bishops for withholding communion from public figures who advocate policies at variance with the church’s position on abortion. The goal is to stymie free political discourse by pressuring public figures who happen to be Catholic.

I don’t want to get into a debate on the polarizing question of allowing abortion. I want to examine the egregious and abominable nature of this move by the Catholic bishops to enforce compliance. One can abhor abortion and still abhor what the bishops are attempting to do.

There is a wall of separation of church and state in this country. The government should not entangle itself in religion; religion should not entangle itself in government. The Catholic bishops would legislate for all on the basis of their unique religious beliefs even though a majority of Americans are not practicing Catholics. (Polls show that a majority of Catholics do not accept the church position on abortion, so the bishop’s position is at variance with church teaching that the laity, as the people of God, are the church. The bishops are steeped in clericalism.) Other religions are just as bad at comingling religion and politics.