Guest view: We should not allow religion to seep into politics

The relationship between politics and religion has a long and sordid history. A recent manifestation of this struggle is support by the U.S. Catholic bishops for withholding communion from public figures who advocate policies at variance with the church’s position on abortion. The goal is to stymie free political discourse by pressuring public figures who happen to be Catholic.
I don’t want to get into a debate on the polarizing question of allowing abortion. I want to examine the egregious and abominable nature of this move by the Catholic bishops to enforce compliance. One can abhor abortion and still abhor what the bishops are attempting to do.
There is a wall of separation of church and state in this country. The government should not entangle itself in religion; religion should not entangle itself in government. The Catholic bishops would legislate for all on the basis of their unique religious beliefs even though a majority of Americans are not practicing Catholics. (Polls show that a majority of Catholics do not accept the church position on abortion, so the bishop’s position is at variance with church teaching that the laity, as the people of God, are the church. The bishops are steeped in clericalism.) Other religions are just as bad at comingling religion and politics.
The decision by the bishops would set a dangerous precedent. Why stop at abortion? Why not enforce this communion prohibition on public figures who deviate from church teaching on issues such as health care, LGTBQ rights, contraception, etc. Where would it stop? What if other religions did the same thing; would that improve the quality of public discourse? Would that promote tolerance and civility that are sorely lacking in our politics? In a representative democracy such as ours, our elected officials are supposed to represent the people, not the hierarchy of their church.
Why stop only at elected officials? Why not discipline anyone who expresses a view divergent from the hierarchy? Should we bring back the Inquisition? Why the emphasis on abortion to the virtual exclusion of other issues? If the bishops had exerted one twentieth of the energy, they devote to abortion to pedophilia among the clergy, we would not have the problem we have today. Could we see clerical misogyny rearing its head again?
Religion and democracy fundamentally don’t mix well.
The religious truth is absolute, unchanging. As such, religious truth is discerned, not produced, through public debate. Often religious truth is imparted to people by an authoritarian source and accepted solely on the basis of that person’s authority. The source of the truth makes the truth the truth.
For a democracy, political truth exists in the realm of the probable and the contingent. One cannot expect the same degree of certainty in politics that one does in math or science or religion and an opinion’s source does not validate the opinion.
From the religious point of view, if a person does not know the truth, it may be because of ignorance or because of a perverse will. If ignorance, instruct them until they see the truth. If a person continues even after instruction, punish or forcibly convert them. For a democrat, truth is created through the process of intimidation free and open public deliberation. There is public verification. Deliberation presumes contingent truth because we do not deliberate about the certain.
The bishops have every right to express their views publicly and advocate for them through argumentation. The line is crossed when argumentation ceases and threats begin. People of good will disagree about the abortion question; it is a matter open to dispute. The bishops have no legitimate authority to decide this issue for all.
This is not just a Catholic issue. Civility’s lack in our discourse and lack of tolerance for opposing views is grounded in religion for the reasons mentioned above. A majority of religious people go into any debate or discussion convinced that there is only one moral and correct position—there’s. We constantly see the wisdom of the founders of the American republic that there must be a wall of separation between church and state. If we allow religious intolerance to creep into our politics, neither religion or democracy will benefit.
Dr. John W. Ray teaches classes in ethics, political theory and philosophy at Montana Technological University. He has presented papers on the issue of the tension between religion and democracy at conferences at Oxford and Cambridge Universities in England, the Sorbonne in Paris and the University of California—Berkeley. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Montana Tech or any of the universities mentioned above.