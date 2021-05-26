Guest view: We need to rid Montana of Jefferson Davis' name

There’s simply no reasonable argument one can make for keeping Davis on our maps. That argument would have to be in defense of a man who so firmly believed in slavery that he started a war that took the lives of approximately 750,000 Americans and, a few decades later, wrote this: “It has been said that I should apply to the United States for a pardon. But repentance must precede the right of pardon, and I have not repented. If it were all to do over again, I would again do just as I did in 1861.”

The places we’re asking to be renamed are mostly on public lands. These lands belong to all Americans, and all Americans have the right to feel welcome to enjoy them. But that can’t happen if those lands are named in celebration of the likes of Jefferson Davis.

Montana has an incredibly colorful and diverse history, and Davis is thankfully not part of it. Let’s use names for our geography that reflect our state’s true history and make Montanans feel proud and all Americans feel welcome here.

Judith Heilman is executive director of The Montana Racial Equity Project. Amara Reese-Hansell is the program director at Forward Montana Foundation. Travis McAdam is the program director at Montana Human Rights Network. John Todd is deputy director of Montana Wilderness Association. Paul Spitler is director of wilderness policy at The Wilderness Society.

