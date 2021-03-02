Guest view: We need common sense applied to gun laws

With all the debate about guns, the 2nd Amendment, people’s gun rights, assault weapons, etc.,etc., I have to come out of the shadows and express my thoughts.

First of all I’m a Montana American Veteran who was in the Marine Corps from 1965 to 1969. I spent two tours in Vietnam with my MOS (0331) being a Machine Gunner. I was shot toward the end of my first tour (66-67) which resulted in getting a Purple Heart. I received a Bronze Star w/combat “V” for actions after being part of Operation Pegasus, which lifted the siege of Khe Sanh in April of 1968, during my second tour (68-69). I with my fellow Marines, saw a lot of combat and many of our friends who made the ultimate sacrifice of being killed or wounded.

I say this to make the point that all guns are not created equal.

In this present time in America, we see folks say they have a right to own/carry an automatic weapon, such as an assault rife or even a machine gun.These type of weapons were designed to kill as many of the enemy as quickly as possible. In combat that can be a life-or-death matter. The military combat personnel who are using these weapons are highly trained in not only being proficient with these weapons but on how to handle them in a safe manner, so everyone around them won’t get shot.