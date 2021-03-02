Guest view: We need common sense applied to gun laws

With all the debate about guns, the 2nd Amendment, people’s gun rights, assault weapons, etc.,etc., I have to come out of the shadows and express my thoughts.
First of all I’m a Montana American Veteran who was in the Marine Corps from 1965 to 1969. I spent two tours in Vietnam with my MOS (0331) being a Machine Gunner. I was shot toward the end of my first tour (66-67) which resulted in getting a Purple Heart. I received a Bronze Star w/combat “V” for actions after being part of Operation Pegasus, which lifted the siege of Khe Sanh in April of 1968, during my second tour (68-69). I with my fellow Marines, saw a lot of combat and many of our friends who made the ultimate sacrifice of being killed or wounded.
I say this to make the point that all guns are not created equal.
In this present time in America, we see folks say they have a right to own/carry an automatic weapon, such as an assault rife or even a machine gun.These type of weapons were designed to kill as many of the enemy as quickly as possible. In combat that can be a life-or-death matter. The military combat personnel who are using these weapons are highly trained in not only being proficient with these weapons but on how to handle them in a safe manner, so everyone around them won’t get shot.
In our civilian life, these weapons in the wrong hands can be very deadly, as we have witnessed in the last decade, especially. Those of us who have grown up with rifles/pistols/shotguns, have gone through Hunter’s Safety, have had gun-safety drilled into us at a young age and had the joy of hunting/shooting with our non-automatic weapons, are not the problem. The problem are those who don’t have respect for guns and what they can do, in the wrong hands.
I believe in citizen gun ownership, within reason. Some guns should not be in civilians' hands to carry/shoot/own. Assault rifles/machine guns/etc. are designed/used for enemy conflict, which means killing your opponent or being killed if you don’t. This is not what the American citizen should be carrying a weapon for.
Hunting/shooting sports are healthy and should always be defended. Up until a few decades ago or so, automatic weapons such as machine guns/automatic weapons were not allowed to be owned by the average American citizen. Those that did, had to be licensed to carry them, after they were qualified to use them. I feel that should be the norm today.
I’m not talking about semi-automatic weapons, such as the common pistols we use today like the 1911- .45 caliber pistol. I have trouble with folks carrying assault rifles to a rally or down the street of an everyday American town. It frightens people and there’s no reason to allowing them to be outwardly armed like this. It’s frightening for some, to see someone open-carrying a pistol, for example, into Walmart. They could very easily have left their weapon in their vehicle.
We carry hunting weapons when we hunt and that’s the norm. Going into town we normally unload our weapons for safety and usually leave them in our vehicles when we go into a restaurant or store.
The point is, not all people are qualified to own a gun and before they do own a gun, they should take the training to be qualified to use it.
The recent law passed in Montana to allow anyone to carry a concealed weapon doesn’t make sense. Those of us who have a license to carry concealed went trough a training course that taught the safety of our weapons and the responsibility of carrying/respecting those around us. Opening the door for anyone to carry concealed is a dangerous law, because anyone can carry. The exception is the criminal. This law has no requirements that would qualify them to be gun safety educated.
Why would students on college campuses want to carry and make their brother/sister students feel uneasy or frightened? Common sense seems to be a foreign word to these folks, passing these types of laws. The point is, we’re not in a war zone country or part of a country that’s in a war zone. I have been and know what guns in the wrong hands can do to innocent people and it’s not pretty.
Responsible gun ownership should be addressed in a common sense law, that’s not infringing on anyone’s rights. Automatic weapon ownership should be controlled through licensing, that requires the proper training. Shooting an automatic weapon on the proper gun range, under controlled conditions, is enjoyable to some of us, but again controlled. Shooting an automatic weapon out in public is dangerous and has absolutely no value, other than killing a lot of people, while using a lot of firepower meant for combat situations.
I don’t advocate taking anyone’s weapons away, unless it’s a fully automatic weapon that’s not licensed. We need common sense laws made by common sense people, concerning guns and the safety of all our citizens.
Mike Lawson is a decorated Marine Vietnam veteran, and a veterans' advocate in Butte.