Guest view: We need a new approach on Beaverhead County public lands

It is no secret that Montana’s public lands are cherished by hunters and anglers of all types and from all backgrounds. Every year, thousands of Montanans step out into Big Sky country to cast a fly or chase big game each year and when they do, they support a thriving outdoor recreation economy that only continues to grow. As such, it should be common sense that the policies that determine how these lands are managed should reflect the importance of hunting, fishing, and other recreational activities.

Unfortunately, that is not always the case, including in Beaverhead County, which has some of the best and economically important fish and wildlife habitat in all of Montana.

A new report from the Montana Wildlife Federation and the University of Montana found that hunting and angling in the county generates over $167 million each year for Montana's economy. These activities also create more than 1,400 jobs, many of which are located in the county, a notable contribution given the county’s population is just over 9,400.

As hunters and anglers ourselves, the numbers in this report are impressive but not at all surprising. Beaverhead County is a place where we often venture to fill our freezers with big game meat like elk or deer or antelope. And the Big Hole and Beaverhead Rivers are waters we frequently visit to cast a fly, experiencing some of the best fishing the state has to offer. It is not just happenstance that this landscape provides unparalleled sporting opportunities for everyone who wants to go there. It truly is a special place that benefits each and every one of us.

Unfortunately, public lands in the county are managed under an outdated plan that does recognize the economic importance of hunting and fishing. Of particular concern, this plan still allows oil and gas leasing on more than 1.2 million acres of public lands in the area despite the fact that, according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) itself, most of these lands have little to no potential to produce oil and gas. The tens of thousands of Montanas that enjoy this landscape each year want to see its recreation opportunities maintained for future generations to enjoy, but when these lands are prioritized for oil and gas leasing, those opportunities are greatly diminished.

And despite the area having little to no oil, an oil and gas company is currently seeking permission to drill on federal lands in the fish and wildlife-rich Tendoy Mountains. If this highly speculative project goes through, the landscape could be irrevocably changed, while taxpayers would likely not receive much of a return, given the project’s dubious prospects.

This new report makes clear that risky projects like the Tendoy proposal only serve speculators, not the countless Montanans who actually use the lands. It also makes it clear that the Biden administration must act now, before it is too late, to develop a new management approach for public lands in Beaverhead County — one that prioritizes fish and wildlife over speculative oil and gas activity.

Alec Underwood is the Senior Policy and Development Director for the Montana Wildlife Federation. Marcia Brownlee is the Program Manager for the National Wildlife Federation’s Artemis Sportswomen Initiative.

