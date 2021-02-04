Guest view: We need a de-icer that doesn't hurt bugs and fish

A recent field study from the Poudre River in Colorado found that after ten days of exposure to salt levels that approached the U.S. EPA’s chronic and acute aquatic life criteria, significant reductions in stonefly and mayfly numbers occurred, even at salt levels under EPA’s current threshold. Caddis and midges seem to fare better. This study indicates that consistent salt exposure appears to directly and negatively impact some of Montana’s important macroinvertebrate populations.

Time for a new plan

The United States uses an average of 24 million tons of road salt each year, increasing steadily from about 164,000 tons of road salt in 1940. Previous efforts to mitigate deicer use on Montana roadways have fallen flat. For example in 2015, Montana’s Senate voted down a “nicer deicer” program that would have reduced salt application to 2010 levels and would have phased in a less damaging potassium acetate at an increased cost of $9 million a year.

As more folks move to Montana, our roads are seeing more traffic, and the concern for motorist safety grows. The question at-hand is “how can we best continue to protect motorist safety while also preserving our precious water resources?” The science is clear: Montana needs to work toward a better alternative to salting roads. So what do alternative management strategies look like?