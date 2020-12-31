Guest view: We need a cup of kindness more than ever

If you did weep, then I wept with you.

Did you weep in 2020 or did you spend your year angry that everyone was not seeing "it" your way? Angry that people were “just too dumb” to see they are simply victims of Big Banks, the Deep State, the poor, or immigrants. Did you spend your time angered that you couldn’t do your gym routine or that your annual vacation was postponed? Did you spend the year unmasked because your vested self interest outweighed the common good? Well shame on you.

If this pandemic couldn’t make you refill your compassion and check your agenda, that should be proof that there is simply a tragic deficit of both heart and grey matter. As a Butte mine foreman once told me, “ignorance may be bliss but it is no way to run a mine."

This past fall, columnist David Brooks wrote: “In times of great trouble you can be either broken or broken open. Those who are broken get hard and uncaring and those who are broken open get softer and see deeper into themselves.”

Some moments of great suffering interrupt your life and remind you that you are not who you think you are. Hopefully, those moments carve through to the basement of your soul and show you exactly who you are down there, and what you find, hopefully, is the ability to care for others and forget yourself.

Each New Year we sing in remembrance of those days passed. This year, on New Year’s Eve when we sing “...take a cup of kindness now...”, we should not weep because maybe we will mean it.

