Guest view: We need a cup of kindness more than ever

Did you weep in 2020? Not life’s general sadness but a deep hurt that forced you to look closer and care more?
There was, after all, so much to weep about. Perhaps your loved one died alone? As a nurse, did you watch desperate families weep in the parking lot of a hospital? Or are you a doctor who was broken by people who just wouldn’t do even the simplest things to stay safe?
As the owner of a restaurant were you forced to sit at a table and carve off the pieces of your hopes and dreams? As an employee, waiting tables, just to get through school, were you forced to postpone your advancement?
Did you know teachers and students who worked and prepared for those events that define our young, only to be told not now, not you? Were you parents who watched needed extra help for a struggling child disappear on a weak internet connection? Are you the member of a family forced to the kitchen table to decide if mom or dad should give up a lifetime of teaching because the school districts are in chaos?
Are you a person who valued our political traditions and inherently believed our system of government to be good and fair only to watch those traditions be tarnished and your commitment to the public good mocked and ridiculed?
Did you participate in good public protests against longstanding racial hatred only to have that most sacred expression of free speech taken by thugs that choose to express their own rage? Do you believe there is no place for intimidation in the public square, only to see camo clad, thick necked, angry men, traveling interstate, to display both their social ignorance and their long barrels.
If you did weep, then I wept with you.
Did you weep in 2020 or did you spend your year angry that everyone was not seeing "it" your way? Angry that people were “just too dumb” to see they are simply victims of Big Banks, the Deep State, the poor, or immigrants. Did you spend your time angered that you couldn’t do your gym routine or that your annual vacation was postponed? Did you spend the year unmasked because your vested self interest outweighed the common good? Well shame on you.
If this pandemic couldn’t make you refill your compassion and check your agenda, that should be proof that there is simply a tragic deficit of both heart and grey matter. As a Butte mine foreman once told me, “ignorance may be bliss but it is no way to run a mine."
This past fall, columnist David Brooks wrote: “In times of great trouble you can be either broken or broken open. Those who are broken get hard and uncaring and those who are broken open get softer and see deeper into themselves.”
Some moments of great suffering interrupt your life and remind you that you are not who you think you are. Hopefully, those moments carve through to the basement of your soul and show you exactly who you are down there, and what you find, hopefully, is the ability to care for others and forget yourself.
Each New Year we sing in remembrance of those days passed. This year, on New Year’s Eve when we sing “...take a cup of kindness now...”, we should not weep because maybe we will mean it.